Compact USB spectrum analyser solution

The HAROGIC SAN Series USB Spectrum Analyser is a compact USB-based spectrum analyser and receiver that covers a broad frequency range from 9 kHz up to 9 GHz, making it suitable for many RF testing, monitoring, and development scenarios.
The analyser uses a high-performance superheterodyne receiver architecture with strong image and IF rejection, and typical displayed average noise level (DANL) down to around -168 dBm/Hz at 1 GHz. Standard real-time spectrum analysis bandwidth is 50 MHz, which can be increased to 100 MHz as an option, and the fast sweep speed of about 1 THz/s helps capture transient signals across wide spans.
The series supports essential measurement functions including channel power, automatic harmonics, AM/FM analogue demodulation, and phase noise, providing useful tools for both basic and advanced spectrum tasks. It interfaces with host systems over USB and offers a unified API compatible with C/C++, C#, Python, MATLAB, Qt, and LabVIEW on both Windows and Linux platforms, allowing seamless software integration and secondary development.
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