Safety relay for explosive areas

Phoenix Contact has expanded its safety portfolio with the new PSR‑MC35‑EXI safety relay module, specifically engineered for use in potentially explosive environments. Designed for installation in Zone 2 hazardous areas, the compact relay ensures reliable functional safety in demanding process and industrial applications. The module carries both ATEX and IECEx approvals, meeting international requirements for explosion protection and global plant standards.
Despite its slim 17,5 mm housing, the PSR‑MC35‑EXI delivers a high level of safety performance, supporting applications up to SIL 3 and Performance Level e. Its coated PCB protects against corrosion, while the extended operating temperature range of up to 60°C enables dependable operation under challenging environmental conditions.
A major advantage is system flexibility. While the relay itself is installed in Zone 2, connected field devices can be safely operated in more critical Zone 0 (gas) and Zone 20 (dust) areas. This enables simplified safety concepts and reduces the need for additional protective components.
For ease of installation, the PSR‑MC35‑EXI is available with either screw or push‑in connection technology, making it a space-saving, robust, and future-ready solution for explosion-protected safety circuits.
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