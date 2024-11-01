Smart farming with LoRaWAN

28 April 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Real-time visibility is transforming modern agriculture, and Otto Wireless Solutions, together with Dragino, deliver this capability through a comprehensive suite of long-range IoT sensors and gateways designed for smart farming. Using LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M connectivity, these devices capture essential environmental data across large farming areas and transmit it directly to the ThingsEye dashboard app. Farmers can instantly view soil moisture, pH levels, temperature, humidity, leaf moisture, water flow, and water levels, along with broader climate information from advanced weather stations.

This level of insight allows growers to optimise irrigation, improve soil management, and maintain healthier crops, while saving water and energy. The system’s long-range performance of up to 10 km, combined with ultra-low power operation, supports deployments in remote fields where traditional communication technologies fall short. Long-life battery options and solar-powered units ensure reliable, maintenance-friendly operation throughout the season.

The sensor range includes specialised models for greenhouses, open-field crops, and livestock monitoring, making the solution versatile across different agricultural environments. Real-time alerts help farmers respond quickly to changing conditions, while cloud-based monitoring enables precision agriculture practices that improve yield quality and reduce operational costs. Overall, this platform empowers smarter decisions, healthier plants, and more efficient farm management.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





