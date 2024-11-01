Cost-effective microcontroller series

The STM32C5 series from STMicroelectronics delivers an excellent balance of performance, efficiency, and affordability for embedded designs that require more capability without increasing bill of materials cost. Built on ST’s modern 40 nm platform and powered by a 144 MHz Arm Cortex‑M33 core, the STM32C5 achieves up to 593 CoreMark, around three times the performance of typical Cortex‑M0+ MCUs. This makes it an excellent choice for smart devices, industrial control, automation, and connected applications.
Designed to serve cost‑sensitive markets without compromising functionality, the series supports up to 1 MB of Flash memory and 256 KB of RAM. It also integrates a rich peripheral set including Ethernet, USB, FDCAN, I3C, and OctoSPI, enabling designers to build feature‑rich systems with enhanced communication and control capabilities.
Security and reliability are core strengths of the STM32C5 family, with optional hardware cryptography, memory protection, and target certifications addressing modern embedded security requirements. Developers benefit from the proven STM32Cube ecosystem, with tools such as STM32CubeMX2 for fast configuration, and robust software libraries that simplify development.
With its advanced feature set, flexible package options, and relatively low pricing, the STM32C5 enables designers to upgrade entry‑level products with higher performance and modern connectivity, while keeping overall system cost down.
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