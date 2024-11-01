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Designing with PCIe

28 April 2026 Editor's Choice Interconnection

PCI Express has become the backbone of modern high-performance systems, enabling everything from AI accelerators to storage and embedded computing platforms. Each new generation promises higher bandwidth, but that performance comes with a cost. As data rates increase, the physical layer becomes significantly more challenging to manage.

At lower speeds, it was often possible to treat the interconnect as a secondary concern. Today, that is no longer the case. Faster edge rates, tighter timing windows, and reduced signal margins mean that the physical channel must be considered as a primary design constraint from the outset.

One of the key shifts with modern PCIe is that frequency alone is not the problem. The combination of higher frequencies and faster edge rates increases sensitivity to loss and discontinuities.

As data rates rise:

• Insertion loss increases, reducing signal amplitude over distance.

• Reflections become more significant, driven by impedance mismatches.

• Crosstalk and noise coupling increase, especially in dense layouts.

• Timing margins shrink, leaving less room for error.

To compensate, PCIe devices now include advanced equalisation techniques, such as transmitter pre-emphasis and receiver-side adaptive equalisation. These mechanisms are powerful, but they are not unlimited. They can only compensate for loss within the available channel budget.

It is tempting to assume that modern silicon ‘solves’ signal integrity through training and adaptation. In reality, these features operate within the constraints imposed by the physical interconnect.

The channel, which includes PCB traces, vias, connectors, and cables, defines the starting point. Every element in that path contributes to loss, reflections, and distortion. The role of the transceiver is to work within those limits, not to remove them entirely.

PCIe performance is not determined solely by the device. It is shared between the silicon and the physical architecture.

The channel begins at the architecture level

In many designs, PCIe is initially defined in terms of lanes, generations, and bandwidth targets. Only later does the focus shift to layout and interconnect selection. At higher data rates, this sequence can introduce risk.

The physical channel is effectively determined at the architectural stage. Decisions such as whether to use direct board-to-board connections, how many connectors are included in the path, and whether to introduce cable assemblies must be made.

These are not just mechanical considerations. They define the electrical environment in which PCIe must operate. Once these decisions are made, the available signal integrity margin is largely fixed.

Understanding interconnect trade-offs

Each interconnect strategy delivers advantages, but their impact on system performance must be considered:

• Direct board-to-board connections offer the lowest loss by minimising interfaces. However, they can constrain system layout and limit serviceability.

• High-speed mezzanine connectors enable dense, modular designs and are widely used in embedded and compute platforms.

• High-speed cable assemblies provide flexibility in routing and allow separation between functional blocks. They can also reduce PCB complexity, but introduce their own requirements around shielding, skew control, and connector transitions.

• Backplane systems support scalability and maintainability in larger systems. However, they often result in longer channels, which can challenge higher PCIe generations.

There is no single solution that fits every system. The ideal approach depends on balancing electrical performance, mechanical constraints, cost, and scalability.

As PCIe continues to evolve towards Gen5, Gen6 and beyond, challenges become more pronounced. Channel budgets tighten further, and design tolerances shrink.

Successful designs increasingly depend on early consideration of interconnect strategy with close collaboration between mechanical, electrical, and SI teams. Samtec has a full range of high-speed interconnect solutions suitable for PCIe designs. Choosing the right interconnect design is a critical part of the overall system.


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Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
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