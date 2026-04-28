The move to DC infrastructure

28 April 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The shift toward direct current infrastructure in data centres is accelerating as operators pursue higher efficiency, improved reliability, and stronger alignment with renewable energy goals. Various international committees are already researching how DC can reshape the next generation of data centre power systems. At the same time, new standards and best practices are emerging at a rapid pace, which reflects the growing maturity and importance of this technology.



Figure 1. Phoenix Contact ArcZero DC connector.

The careful selection of DC compatible components is fundamental for operational safety, and early adopters are already benefiting from innovative technologies that are proven in demanding environments. Investments in DC infrastructure deliver long term value through reduced conversion losses, improved power utilisation, and seamless integration with solar, wind, and large-scale battery storage. Choosing DC today means actively shaping the future of energy efficient data centres.

A well-designed DC grid, combined with intelligent load management and renewable energy, forms a robust, scalable, and economical power foundation for green data centres. Open hardware standards developed through the Open Compute Project Plus greatly simplify deployment by standardising interfaces, rack architectures, and power supply concepts. This standardisation enables end-to-end DC architectures that carry power cleanly from the energy input through to the load, improving stability, reducing operating costs, and significantly simplifying maintenance.

Phoenix Contact offers a comprehensive range of products that support DC ready data centre designs. These include rack mounted power modules for AC to DC high voltage conversion, QUINT POWER DIN rail supplies for auxiliary voltages, CONTACTRON ELR HDC circuit breakers for reliable switching, ArcZero connectors for arc free hot plugging, EMpro meters and Smart RTUs for energy monitoring, and BPC connectors for utility scale battery storage.



Figure 2. CONTACTRON breakers uses hybrid technology to deliver arc-free switching.

The compact CONTACTRON ELR HDC DC circuit breaker uses hybrid technology to deliver arc-free switching, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, and intuitive parameterisation for improved operational control. With an operating range up to 810 V DC and currents up to 55 A, these devices provide integrated pre-charging to prevent current peaks when switching loads. Communication interfaces such as IO-Link make configuration and monitoring straightforward, while data logging and energy recovery features support sustainable efficiency improvements.

Together, these technologies from Phoenix Contact support efficient, safe, and scalable DC power distribution for the data centres of the future.

Credit(s)

IOT Electronics





