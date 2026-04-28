The move to DC infrastructure

The shift toward direct current infrastructure in data centres is accelerating as operators pursue higher efficiency, improved reliability, and stronger alignment with renewable energy goals. Various international committees are already researching how DC can reshape the next generation of data centre power systems. At the same time, new standards and best practices are emerging at a rapid pace, which reflects the growing maturity and importance of this technology.
Figure 1. Phoenix Contact ArcZero DC connector.
The careful selection of DC compatible components is fundamental for operational safety, and early adopters are already benefiting from innovative technologies that are proven in demanding environments. Investments in DC infrastructure deliver long term value through reduced conversion losses, improved power utilisation, and seamless integration with solar, wind, and large-scale battery storage. Choosing DC today means actively shaping the future of energy efficient data centres.
A well-designed DC grid, combined with intelligent load management and renewable energy, forms a robust, scalable, and economical power foundation for green data centres. Open hardware standards developed through the Open Compute Project Plus greatly simplify deployment by standardising interfaces, rack architectures, and power supply concepts. This standardisation enables end-to-end DC architectures that carry power cleanly from the energy input through to the load, improving stability, reducing operating costs, and significantly simplifying maintenance.
Phoenix Contact offers a comprehensive range of products that support DC ready data centre designs. These include rack mounted power modules for AC to DC high voltage conversion, QUINT POWER DIN rail supplies for auxiliary voltages, CONTACTRON ELR HDC circuit breakers for reliable switching, ArcZero connectors for arc free hot plugging, EMpro meters and Smart RTUs for energy monitoring, and BPC connectors for utility scale battery storage.
The compact CONTACTRON ELR HDC DC circuit breaker uses hybrid technology to deliver arc-free switching, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, and intuitive parameterisation for improved operational control. With an operating range up to 810 V DC and currents up to 55 A, these devices provide integrated pre-charging to prevent current peaks when switching loads. Communication interfaces such as IO-Link make configuration and monitoring straightforward, while data logging and energy recovery features support sustainable efficiency improvements.
Together, these technologies from Phoenix Contact support efficient, safe, and scalable DC power distribution for the data centres of the future.
Powering the IoT Uniross Batteries
Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing the right battery is not simply a technical detail, but a defining factor in the longevity and cost-effectiveness of any IoT deployment.
Read more...Safety relay for explosive areas IOT Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Phoenix Contact has expanded its safety portfolio with the new PSR-MC35-EXI safety relay module, specifically engineered for use in potentially explosive environments.
Read more...M12 push-pull connectors IOT Electronics
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking set a new benchmark for fast, secure, and space-saving connectivity in industrial automation.
Read more...Power inductor for automotive applications Würth Elektronik eiSos
Power Electronics / Power Management
The WE-MXGA inductor features RDC values up to 25% lower and a saturation current up to 47% higher compared to other components currently available on the market.
Read more...High-performance DC-DC converter Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a wide 9 - 40 V DC input range, the Claf Power DWHB400-F24xxN series is a high-performance DC-DC converter family ideally suited for 12 V and 24 V battery-based systems including vehicles, off-grid installations, and distributed power architectures.
Read more...DC-DC converters for next-generation IoT iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
AIPUPOWER’s K78XXJT-500R3 and K78XXJT-500R3-LB give designers a compact, high-efficiency power option for battery-powered and space-constrained systems, combining up to 96% efficiency with no-load input current as low as 0,2 mA.
Read more...Comprehensive range of data connectors IOT Electronics
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s comprehensive range of data connectors provides reliable connection solutions for modern networked applications across industrial, infrastructure, and commercial environments.
Read more...Compact hybrid power storage connector IOT Electronics
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact has introduced a new hybrid connector for electrical energy storage systems, designed to combine power, signal, and data transmission in a single, compact interface.
Read more...DC connectors approved for 2000 V IOT Electronics
Interconnection
Phoneix Contact’s Sunclix DC connectors are now approved for system voltages of up to 2000 V in accordance with TÜV Rheinland’s new test specification, opening the door to higher-voltage PV designs and reduced system costs.
Read more...HackRF Pro advances Open SDR performance IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for engineers, researchers, and radio enthusiasts alike, the HackRF Pro can transmit and receive signals across a wide frequency range of 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it a versatile tool for testing and developing modern and emerging radio technologies.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.