Battery-friendly Thread and BLE solution

Espressif has introduced the ESP32-H21, a low-power wireless SoC designed for always-connected IoT nodes that rely on Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and Bluetooth LE. Positioned as an incremental upgrade to the ESP32-H2, the ESP32-H21 adds an integrated DC-DC converter that reduces active current draw and helps extend battery life in power-sensitive consumer and industrial devices.
The SoC targets applications such as smart-home and building automation sensors, Matter-enabled endpoints, Bluetooth mesh lighting nodes, occupancy and environmental monitors, and asset-tracking devices. With IEEE 802.15.4 and BLE onboard, the ESP32-H21 supports low-power mesh networking across multiple protocols. Espressif specifies RX active current at about 8,2 mA with the DC-DC converter enabled, while light-sleep and deep-sleep modes achieve approximately 9 µA and 5 µA respectively. Support for up to 20 dBm transmit power improves range and reliability in dense RF environments.
Powered by a 96 MHz 32-bit RISC-V MCU, the device integrates 320 kB SRAM and 128 kB ROM, with external flash support for larger applications. Up to 19 GPIOs and a full peripheral set, including UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, PWM, ADC, and timers, allow compact integration of sensors and user interfaces.
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