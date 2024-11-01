Connectivity solutions for hydrogen technologies

28 April 2026 Interconnection

HARTING Han Ex connectors are specifically designed for use in potentially explosive environments, delivering safe and reliable connectivity where flammable gases or dust may be present.

Developed for intrinsically safe circuits (Ex i), these connectors limit electrical energy to prevent ignition, making them suitable for use in Zones 0, 1, and 2 for gas and Zones 20, 21, and 22 for dust in accordance with international hazardous area standards.

The Han Ex range is based on compact size 3 A connector sets, each supplied as a complete, certified solution comprising hood, housing, and insert. The characteristic blue housing colour clearly identifies intrinsically safe circuits, supporting safe installation and maintenance practices in the field.

Designed for industrial reliability, Han Ex connectors offer high protection ratings up to IP65 and IP67, as well as robust metal housings suitable for harsh conditions. Termination options include screw, crimp, and Han-Quick Lock technology, enabling fast, tool-free assembly, while maintaining secure electrical contact.

Widely used in chemical plants, power generation, instrumentation, and hazardous-area automation, HARTING Han Ex connectors provide a future-proof solution where safety, clarity, and dependable performance are critical.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





