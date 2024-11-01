Robust single-pole power connectivity

28 April 2026 Interconnection

Radiall’s single-pole power connector (SPPC) range is engineered to deliver safe, reliable, and flexible power connections for demanding electrical distribution applications.

Designed for cable-to-cable and cable-to-equipment use, these connectors support current ratings from 250 A to 750 A and operating voltages up to 1000 V AC or DC , making them suitable for high-power environments.

The SPPC portfolio includes the PWL, PWL-2.0, and HK series, offering robust construction with IP67 protection when mated and IP2X finger-safe contacts when unmated. Mechanical keying and harmonised colour coding prevent connection errors, while multi-louver contact technology ensures low contact resistance and long-term performance. Connectors are available with screw, crimp, or threaded terminations and accommodate conductor sizes from 16 to 300 mm2.

Typical applications include power distribution, utilities, electric vehicles, railway equipment, mobile generators, load banks, and military field power

systems. With a minimum of 500 mating cycles, rugged housings, and straightforward field assembly, Radiall single-pole power connectors provide a dependable solution for high-current, safety-critical installations.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





