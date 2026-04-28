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Next-gen robotic systems initiative

28 April 2026 Design Automation

EBV Elektronik recently introduced MOVE – Driving Robotics Forward, a new initiative designed by EBV Elektronik‘s Embedded Solutions team to support the development of next-generation robotic systems. MOVE connects engineers with a broad ecosystem of advanced embedded technology partners and provides a central gateway to robotics insights, design resources, and application-focused expertise.

The robotics industry is evolving rapidly across multiple sectors. Industrial automation, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and research robotics continue expanding worldwide, with each new generation of robotics demanding smarter design and higher performance. Embedded systems, sensors, motion control, and connectivity must work seamlessly together. Compute platforms, memory, storage, and power management must also integrate reliably within increasingly complex architectures.

MOVE addresses this need by combining EBV Embedded Solutions’ engineering expertise with a network of strategic supplier partners delivering critical building blocks for modern robotics platforms. Key embedded technologies include processors and AI accelerators, software frameworks, sensors and perception systems, motion control technologies, communications interfaces, memory, storage, and display solutions.

Participating partners include Avnet‘s Displays business unit and EBV Elektronik’s sister companies Tria and Witekio, as well as Solutions partners, Advantech, Arducam, Engicam, Kontron, and System Electronics, plus the semiconductors manufacturers Broadcom, Hailo, Infineon Technologies, Intel, Microchip Technology, Micron Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, and STMicroelectronics. Together, these partners provide key embedded technologies required to build advanced robotic platforms.

Through MOVE, engineers can explore technologies and solutions relevant to a wide range of robotics applications. These include industrial robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), service robots, commercial drones, medical robotics, humanoid systems, and agricultural and educational robotics. This structured approach enables developers to quickly identify relevant solutions for their design challenges, while connecting directly with supplier technologies and product resources.

In addition, MOVE introduces a Robotics Knowledge Hub designed to provide engineers with accessible technical guidance, design insights, and educational resources. The hub includes technical articles, application insights, and engineering-focused content that supports robotics developers throughout the design and development process. Within the Hub, engineers are also invited to take part in and benefit from a live Field Insights collective database of robotics trends, where each participant helps build a readily available, wealthy repository of first-hand experiences and opinions to spot real-world trends, technical shifts and most common practices. Any technical questions are also welcomed and routed to the most qualified EBV Embedded Solutions expert through a dedicated Q&A; portal.


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Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


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