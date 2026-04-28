Phoenix Contact’s M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking set a new benchmark for fast, secure, and space-saving connectivity in industrial automation. Designed for tool-free installation, the intuitive push-pull mechanism allows reliable connection with a simple click, even in confined spaces or areas with high cabling density.
The internal locking design enables compact, countersunk housings, making these connectors ideal for modern, high-density device concepts. Despite their compact form, they deliver exceptional mechanical stability and vibration resistance, ensuring dependable data, signal, and power transmission in demanding environments.
A key advantage is cross-manufacturer compatibility. A single M12 device port supports both traditional screw connections and push-pull connectors, providing flexibility for upgrades and future-proof designs. This allows seamless expansion or retrofitting without redesigning existing interfaces.
The product range includes device connectors, field-assembled connectors, and pre-assembled cables, available in shielded and unshielded versions, with straight or angled designs. With IP65 and IP67 protection ratings, M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking are well suited to harsh industrial, automation, and machine-building applications where reliability and efficiency are critical.
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