RTK-enhanced GNSS and INS solution

The XSENS MTi-8 Click is a new motion sensing Click board from MIKROE, providing a GNSS and inertial navigation solution on a compact board. The compact Click add-on boards enable developers to rapidly provide proof-of-concept, then prototype and code new embedded projects. This latest XSENS MTi-8 Click provides high-accuracy positioning (RTK-supported) and orientation tracking in demanding outdoor embedded applications.
The XSENS MTi-8 Click is based on the MTI-8-5A, an RTK-enhanced GNSS/INS module from Xsens that combines GNSS positioning with advanced inertial sensing and real-time sensor fusion. Integrating a high-range gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer, it provides position accuracy down to 1 cm + 1 ppm CEP in RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) mode.
The board features Xsens’ sensor fusion algorithm, with output data rates up to 100 Hz for high-speed dead-reckoning, delivering roll and pitch accuracy of 0,5° RMS, yaw accuracy of 1° RMS (with GNSS aiding). The module supports external RTK-capable GNSS receivers over UART and offers flexible interface selection via UART, SPI or I2C, together with USB Type-C configuration.
The XSENS MTi-8 Click, being part of the 126+ strong family of motion sensor Click boards, is ideal for robotics, autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, surveying systems, and other outdoor navigation and motion-tracking applications that require high accuracy and reliability.
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