Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

RTK-enhanced GNSS and INS solution

28 April 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


The XSENS MTi-8 Click is a new motion sensing Click board from MIKROE, providing a GNSS and inertial navigation solution on a compact board. The compact Click add-on boards enable developers to rapidly provide proof-of-concept, then prototype and code new embedded projects. This latest XSENS MTi-8 Click provides high-accuracy positioning (RTK-supported) and orientation tracking in demanding outdoor embedded applications.

The XSENS MTi-8 Click is based on the MTI-8-5A, an RTK-enhanced GNSS/INS module from Xsens that combines GNSS positioning with advanced inertial sensing and real-time sensor fusion. Integrating a high-range gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer, it provides position accuracy down to 1 cm + 1 ppm CEP in RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) mode.

The board features Xsens’ sensor fusion algorithm, with output data rates up to 100 Hz for high-speed dead-reckoning, delivering roll and pitch accuracy of 0,5° RMS, yaw accuracy of 1° RMS (with GNSS aiding). The module supports external RTK-capable GNSS receivers over UART and offers flexible interface selection via UART, SPI or I2C, together with USB Type-C configuration.

The XSENS MTi-8 Click, being part of the 126+ strong family of motion sensor Click boards, is ideal for robotics, autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, surveying systems, and other outdoor navigation and motion-tracking applications that require high accuracy and reliability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Email: [email protected]
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart farming with LoRaWAN
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Real-time visibility is transforming modern agriculture, and Otto Wireless Solutions, together with Dragino, deliver this capability through a comprehensive suite of long-range IoT sensors and gateways designed for smart farming.

Read more...
High-performance double balanced RF mixer
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM5008 from Mercury Systems is a high-performance, double-balanced MMIC mixer designed for wideband applications spanning 2 GHz to 24 GHz.

Read more...
Compact NFC antennas enable easy integration
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Leankon has expanded its 13,56 MHz NFC antenna portfolio with a comprehensive suite of nine off the shelf products designed for next generation IoT applications.

Read more...
Ultra-low jitter clocks
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks has introduced a new family of ultra-low jitter programmable clocks designed to meet the increasing demands of next-gen connectivity.

Read more...
Efficient Bluetooth SoC
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EFR32BG29 wireless SoC from Silicon Labs is a highly efficient, high memory, low-power, and ultra compact SoC designed for secure and high-performance wireless networking for IoT devices.

Read more...
Minimal size, maximum flexibility
Würth Elektronik eiSos Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced two highly compact radio modules that give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols.

Read more...
Super Wi-Fi extends industrial connectivity
NEC XON Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Africa’s harshest mines, ports, and industrial parks are no longer bound by range, latency, and interference challenges.

Read more...
HackRF Pro advances Open SDR performance
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for engineers, researchers, and radio enthusiasts alike, the HackRF Pro can transmit and receive signals across a wide frequency range of 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it a versatile tool for testing and developing modern and emerging radio technologies.

Read more...
Deterministic high-speed Ethernet
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS has developed a new 10G TSN endpoint IP Core, enabling deterministic real-time communication at data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s.

Read more...
Reference design for Matter-based access control systems
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To coincide with the Aliro 1.0 specification, Nordic Semiconductor has announced a new reference design enabling secure, interoperable access control solutions for commercial and residential applications using Aliro and Matter.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved