Power inductor for automotive applications

With the WE-MXGA inductor Würth Elektronik presents an AEC-Q200-certified component qualified for automotive applications with several impressive properties. The inductor features RDC values up to 25% lower and a saturation current up to 47% higher compared to other components currently available on the market. The compact inductor is well suited for use in lighting, infotainment systems, DC/DC converters (48 V/12 V), battery-management systems, ADAS modules, and LED headlights.
The compact, magnetically shielded SMT storage inductor WE-MXGA has an excellent power density and is particularly well suited for high-frequency switch-mode power supplies in modern power electronics, especially for switching regulators based on the new GaN and SiC transistor technologies. The inductor’s low losses and high efficiency are the result of an optimised wire geometry and the innovative pressed nanocrystalline powder core material.
The new power inductors are available in two versions: 4020 with inductances of 0,16 to 4,7 µH and 5030 with inductances of 0,22 to 15 µH. The inductor has a current capability of up to 28 A and an operating voltage up to 80 V DC, features an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.
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