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High-performance double balanced RF mixer

28 April 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM5008 from Mercury Systems is a high-performance broadband, double balanced mixer designed to meet the demands of modern RF and microwave applications. Covering an impressive 2 GHz to 24 GHz frequency range, it supports both up conversion and down conversion, making it a versatile choice for communication, defence, and test systems.

Engineered for strong linearity, the device delivers a typical input third order intercept point of +18 dBm, ensuring reliable signal integrity in complex environments. With a conversion loss of approximately 8,5 dB and LO to RF isolation of around 38 dB, the AM5008 balances efficiency with performance.

Its compact 3 mm QFN surface mount package is well suited to low SWaP designs. The mixer operates across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 85°C, supporting deployment in harsh environments.

With DC to 3 GHz IF bandwidth and flexible LO drive requirements, the AM5008 provides designers with a robust and adaptable solution for next generation broadband and radar systems.


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Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


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