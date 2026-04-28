High-performance DC-DC converter

28 April 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Claf Power DWHB400-F24xxN series is a high-performance DC-DC converter family designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern industrial, transportation, and mobile equipment applications. With a wide 9 – 40 V DC input range, the series is ideally suited for 12 V and 24 V battery-based systems including vehicles, off-grid installations, and distributed power architectures.

Delivering up to 400 W with a regulated 24 V DC output, these converters provide stable power for sensitive loads such as control systems, communication equipment, signal processing, and automation devices. The wide input range ensures consistent operation under real-world conditions, including battery voltage dips, cold starts, and fluctuating supply lines.

High efficiency across a broad load range is a key advantage, reducing energy losses and simplifying thermal management. The DWHB400 series is designed for rugged environments, typically using conduction or baseplate cooling to maintain performance in high ambient temperatures and vibration-intensive applications.

An advanced feature of the series is the synchronisation pin, which allows the converter’s switching frequency to be aligned with an external clock or other converters. This capability reduces beat frequency interference and helps minimise electromagnetic interference (EMI), making it particularly valuable in noise-sensitive systems such as industrial controls and communication platforms.

For high-current applications, the DWHB400-F24xxN series also supports parallel operation, enabling multiple converters to be connected to increase total output power. Through current sharing mechanisms, the load is evenly distributed across units, improving system reliability and scalability. This approach allows designers to build modular power architectures, where additional converters can be added to meet increasing power demands or to provide redundancy in mission-critical systems.

Comprehensive protection features including over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, and thermal protection ensure safe and reliable operation. Combined with galvanic isolation for improved noise immunity, the Claf Power DWHB400-F24xxN series offers a robust, flexible, and scalable DC-DC solution for demanding applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





