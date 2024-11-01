Versatile outdoor waterproof connectors

28 April 2026 Interconnection

The LP-20 outdoor waterproof connector series offers a versatile range of rugged, circular connectors with 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12 and 14-pin configurations, designed for demanding outdoor and industrial environments. These connectors are ideal for outdoor lighting systems, new-energy installations, industrial automation, communication equipment, and other applications where reliable power and signal transmission is essential.

Built to withstand harsh conditions, the LP-20 series delivers excellent waterproofing with an IP68/IPX9K protection rating when mated, ensuring dependable performance in wet environments, rain, humidity, and dust. The connectors use high-quality materials including a robust plastic shell and, in many variants, metal reinforcement for improved mechanical strength and durability.

Gold-plated copper contacts provide superior conductivity and anti-corrosion resistance, enhancing long-term reliability and stable electrical performance even under extreme temperatures and frequent mating cycles.

LP-20 connectors feature a quick plug-and-play snap-lock design for efficient one-hand connection and disconnection, simplifying installation and maintenance. With options to match different current and signal requirements, this multi-core power connector series meets diverse application needs, while maintaining industry-grade quality.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





