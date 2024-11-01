Next generation HMI processing platform

28 April 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology has expanded its automotive and e-mobility portfolio with the introduction of the AEC Q100 Grade 2 qualified SAM9X75D5M System-in-Package. This hybrid MCU SiP integrates an Arm926EJ-S processor with 512 Mb of DDR2 SDRAM and is engineered to meet the rising demand for sophisticated HMI solutions in modern vehicles. Supporting displays up to 10 inches with XGA resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels, the SAM9X75D5M provides the performance headroom needed for feature rich digital cockpits and advanced graphical interfaces.

As part of Microchip’s hybrid MCU family, the SAM9X75D5M allows designers to benefit from microprocessor class processing, while maintaining the familiar workflow of traditional MCU based development. It supports popular RTOSs and is ideal for automotive applications such as digital clusters, HVAC control systems, EV chargers, and smart instrument clusters. By combining the MPU and DDR2 memory into a single compact package, the SiP reduces PCB routing complexity, improves reliability, and simplifies system design.

The integrated DDR2 memory also mitigates the supply chain volatility commonly associated with discrete DRAM. Designers gain more predictable component availability, reduced procurement risk, and a streamlined bill of materials. This hybrid architecture provides a practical migration path for developers moving from MCUs to higher performance MPUs as graphical and memory demands continue to rise.

The SAM9X75D5M supports MIPI DSI, LVDS, and parallel RGB display interfaces, offering significant flexibility for display driven applications. Additional features include CAN FD, USB, Gigabit Ethernet with TSN support, integrated 2D graphics, and audio capabilities.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





