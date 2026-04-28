Compact high-current power inductor

28 April 2026 Passive Components

Vishay’s IHLP series power inductors deliver high current capability in an ultra-low profile, magnetically shielded design. With footprints as small as 3,0 mm x 3,0 mm and multiple height options from 1,2 mm to 2,0 mm, these inductors are engineered for space-constrained power applications.

Power inductors play a central role in DC-DC converters, where they store energy during switching cycles and release it smoothly to maintain stable output voltages. In battery-powered devices, they help extend runtime by enabling efficient voltage regulation and reducing heat generation. These inductors are also widely used for power line noise suppression and filtering, smoothing out current ripple and attenuating high-frequency interference to protect sensitive downstream components.

The low DCR values of the IHLP series help maximise efficiency, while the robust construction handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Typical applications include DC-DC converters, battery-powered devices, and power line noise suppression.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900 , [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





