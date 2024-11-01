DC-DC converters for next-generation IoT

28 April 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management





As edge devices and industrial electronics continue to shrink, power stages are expected to deliver higher efficiency in tighter spaces. AIPUPOWER’s K78XXJT-500R3 family has been developed for exactly this, offering two low-profile, non-isolated DC-DC converters aimed at IoT nodes, industrial instrumentation, and battery-powered systems.

A key strength of the series is its claimed efficiency of up to 96%. Higher efficiency lowers heat generation, which is particularly beneficial in compact enclosures with limited airflow. By reducing the need for additional cooling measures, the converters help designers produce cooler, longer-lasting products.

The family also addresses the growing importance of low standby consumption. With no-load input current specified as low as 0,2 mA, the converters suit devices that operate for long periods in sleep or idle states, such as remote sensors, handheld instruments, and distributed control modules. Low quiescent drain directly supports longer battery life and reduced maintenance requirements.

Two package formats are available. The K78XXJT-500R3 offers an ultra-thin 12,5 x 13,5 mm footprint with a height of 3,50 mm, while the K78XXJT-500R3-LB provides a compact 12 x 12 mm option at 4,50 mm high. This allows engineers to prioritise either minimal height or a tighter outline.

The converters operate in a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. For modern IoT and industrial platforms that require compact, efficient, always-on power conversion, the K78XXJT-500R3 family delivers a well-balanced solution.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





