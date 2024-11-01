Phoenix Contact’s comprehensive range of data connectors provides reliable connection solutions for modern networked applications across industrial, infrastructure, and commercial environments. Their portfolio covers interfaces from classic copper-based connectors such as RJ45, USB, HDMI, and D-SUB through to advanced options like Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and fibre-optic (FO) connectors, ensuring robust and flexible data transmission for a wide variety of devices and systems.
Designed to meet the demands of increasing data volumes, these connectors support high-speed transmission with options suitable for speeds up to 40 Gbps, making them ideal for Industrial Ethernet, PROFINET, building automation, and high-performance network infrastructure. Phoenix Contact data connectors are available in configurations with varying protection classes, including IP20 for protected internal applications and rugged IP65/IP67/IP69K versions for harsh environments.
The range includes rugged industrial RJ45 connectors, versatile USB interfaces, HDMI for audio and video data, coaxial connectors for wireless communications, and high-density MPO FO connectors for long-distance, high-bandwidth networks. Single Pair Ethernet connectors and M8/M12 options extend flexibility for compact or field applications where space and reliability are critical.
With extensive support services including design-in assistance, CAD data, and sample availability, Phoenix Contact’s data connector solutions help engineers and OEMs build future-proof, high-performance systems with confidence.
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