Comprehensive range of data connectors

28 April 2026 Interconnection





Phoenix Contact’s comprehensive range of data connectors provides reliable connection solutions for modern networked applications across industrial, infrastructure, and commercial environments. Their portfolio covers interfaces from classic copper-based connectors such as RJ45, USB, HDMI, and D-SUB through to advanced options like Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and fibre-optic (FO) connectors, ensuring robust and flexible data transmission for a wide variety of devices and systems.

Designed to meet the demands of increasing data volumes, these connectors support high-speed transmission with options suitable for speeds up to 40 Gbps, making them ideal for Industrial Ethernet, PROFINET, building automation, and high-performance network infrastructure. Phoenix Contact data connectors are available in configurations with varying protection classes, including IP20 for protected internal applications and rugged IP65/IP67/IP69K versions for harsh environments.

The range includes rugged industrial RJ45 connectors, versatile USB interfaces, HDMI for audio and video data, coaxial connectors for wireless communications, and high-density MPO FO connectors for long-distance, high-bandwidth networks. Single Pair Ethernet connectors and M8/M12 options extend flexibility for compact or field applications where space and reliability are critical.

With extensive support services including design-in assistance, CAD data, and sample availability, Phoenix Contact’s data connector solutions help engineers and OEMs build future-proof, high-performance systems with confidence.

Credit(s)

IOT Electronics





