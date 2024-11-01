Compact inline connector for aerospace

28 April 2026 Interconnection

Radiall’s SIC (Small Inline Connector) series is a fully qualified wire‑to‑wire solution designed to simplify harness creation, installation, and modification in aerospace applications. Weighing just 20 g, the SIC provides a compact and reliable alternative to traditional splicing methods, eliminating time‑consuming and risk‑prone soldering processes using proven crimp contact technology.

Despite its small form factor, the SIC delivers high performance. The crimped outer body ensures 360° EMI shielding and continuous conductivity along the line, while sealed pin contacts provide secure operation in demanding environments. The connector supports standard MIL‑DTL‑38999 contacts sizes 16, 20, and 22, and accommodates cable gauges from 24 to 16.

Designed for aerospace OEMs, MROs, and aircraft manufacturers, the SIC enables safe repair and modification of wiring harnesses without compromising airworthiness. With resistance to fluids, high vibration tolerance up to 17 g, lightning strike protection, and an operating temperature range from ‑65°C to 150°C, the SIC sets the standard for compact, certified inline connectivity in critical aerospace systems.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





