Tiny noise suppression filters

28 April 2026 Passive Components

Electromagnetic noise radiated from audio lines in smartphones, wearable devices, and the like interferes with the built-in antenna and can reduce the receiver sensitivity. The common countermeasure is chip beads. While effective at suppressing noise, they have the drawback of degrading the audio quality on the audio line, which users may find annoying.

The new MAF0603GWY series of noise suppression filters from TDK Corporation resolves this drawback by employing a newly developed, proprietary low-distortion ferrite material. It introduces just minimal change to audio-line characteristics and significantly reduces audio distortion, eliminating the sound-quality degradation that occurs when chip beads are used. It provides industry-leading high attenuation in the 5-GHz band (impedance up to 3220 Ω at 5 GHz), effectively suppressing noise. Compared with conventional products, it also features lower resistance to reduce attenuation of audio signals and realises a wide dynamic range.

Measuring only 0,6 x 0,3 x 0,3 mm (L x W x H), they are ideal for use in small consumer devices like smartphones and wearables.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





