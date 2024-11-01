Compact hybrid power storage connector

Phoenix Contact has introduced a new hybrid connector for electrical energy storage systems, designed to combine power, signal, and data transmission in a single, compact interface. Developed for customer-specific assembly, the all-in-one solution simplifies system design, while reducing installation time and overall costs.
The HSC hybrid connector supports currents of up to 4 x 100 A and a rated voltage of 1000 V DC, enabling efficient, low-loss power transmission for high-performance energy storage applications. In addition to power contacts, the connector integrates up to 16 signal and data contacts, ensuring full communication capability within a space-saving design.
Flexible conductor cross-sections from 6 to 25 mm2 allow easy adaptation to different system requirements. With more than 100 mating cycles and tolerance compensation of up to 2 mm, the connector delivers a durable and robust connection throughout the system lifecycle.
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