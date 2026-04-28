Compact 1250 V choke solution

TDK Corporation has introduced a new high-voltage common-mode choke series designed to support more compact and efficient 1250 V DC converter architectures in next-generation power electronics. The B82722V6*B040 series features compact, current-compensated ring-core double chokes that enable effective suppression of EMI in demanding applications such as industrial motor drives, power converters, and switch-mode power supplies. These environments increasingly utilise SiC and GaN semiconductors, where higher DC bus voltages and strict insulation requirements place pressure on PCB space and component performance.
With a compact footprint of just 23 x 15,5 x 24 mm, the components allow engineers to maintain high-voltage capability without increasing board size. The series supports DC voltages up to 1250 V and AC voltages up to 630 V, with inductance values ranging from 3,3 mH to 22 mH and rated currents between 0,85 A and 3,0 A.
Robust electrical isolation is ensured through multilayer solid insulation and testing up to 3750 V. Compliant with IEC and UL safety standards, and suitable for wave soldering, the new series provides a space-saving, high-performance solution for modern high-voltage EMI filtering challenges.
Compact high-current power inductor EBV Electrolink
Passive Components
Vishay’s IHLP series power inductors deliver high current capability in an ultra-low profile, magnetically shielded design.
Read more...Tiny noise suppression filters RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation recently announced its latest noise suppression filters of the MAF0603GWY series, which measure only 0,6 x 0,3 x 0,3 mm.
Read more...Tiny power inductor for low noise applications iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Read more...Thin-film inductors for optical transceivers RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK has expanded its PLEC69B series (1,2 x 0,6 x 0,95 mm – L x W x H) of thin-film inductors, used for separating the data signal from the power in optical transceivers in AI data centres.
Read more...Low-resistance MLCCs RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CN series of low-resistance soft-termination multilayer ceramic capacitors; achieving 22 nF capacitance in the 3225 case size.
Read more...Miniaturised RFID Tags Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In the rapidly evolving landscape of Industry 4.0, where precision, resilience, and compact design are more than buzzwords, Neosid is revolutionising identification through its NeoTAG line of RFID transponders.
Read more...Ferrite cores with different shapes RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has introduced a variety of new large-size ferrite cores with different core shapes, making this the industry’s largest lineup of shapes, sizes, and materials for such large cores.
Read more...Vibration-resistant axial capacitors RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has unveiled the B41699 and B41799 series of ultra-compact aluminium electrolytic capacitors, engineered to withstand operating temperatures of up to 140°C.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.