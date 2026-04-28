Compact 1250 V choke solution

28 April 2026 Passive Components





TDK Corporation has introduced a new high-voltage common-mode choke series designed to support more compact and efficient 1250 V DC converter architectures in next-generation power electronics. The B82722V6*B040 series features compact, current-compensated ring-core double chokes that enable effective suppression of EMI in demanding applications such as industrial motor drives, power converters, and switch-mode power supplies. These environments increasingly utilise SiC and GaN semiconductors, where higher DC bus voltages and strict insulation requirements place pressure on PCB space and component performance.

With a compact footprint of just 23 x 15,5 x 24 mm , the components allow engineers to maintain high-voltage capability without increasing board size. The series supports DC voltages up to 1250 V and AC voltages up to 630 V, with inductance values ranging from 3,3 mH to 22 mH and rated currents between 0,85 A and 3,0 A.

Robust electrical isolation is ensured through multilayer solid insulation and testing up to 3750 V. Compliant with IEC and UL safety standards, and suitable for wave soldering, the new series provides a space-saving, high-performance solution for modern high-voltage EMI filtering challenges.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





