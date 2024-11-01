MIL-spec connector series

28 April 2026 Interconnection

The MIL-HD2 connector series from Amphenol is the company’s next-generation, SOSA-aligned solution engineered to meet the most demanding requirements of modern military embedded systems. The connectors are ideally suited for applications in embedded computing, radar, electronic warfare, and high-speed communications systems.

The MIL-HD2 series has been developed to support next-generation switch and payload card designs, where tighter card pitches and reduced chassis footprints are critical. Available in 3-, 4-, and 6-pair configurations, it provides the highest number of differential pairs currently available in a 3U form factor at 56 Gb/s PAM4 speeds.

Engineered for high-speed signal integrity, the MIL-HD2 series incorporates proprietary crosstalk reduction technologies, improved impedance matching, and proven EMI performance. Its compact 1,80 mm pitch enables exceptional density, supporting between 28 and 84 differential pairs per inch. The design also features a 15,7 mil drill-compliant pin that allows for deeper backdrilling.

Mechanical and reliability enhancements include shielded contacts that mate ahead of signal contacts, delivering up to 4 mm of wipe for improved connection integrity, as well as support for hot-plugging in mission-critical environments.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





