Compact NFC antennas enable easy integration
28 April 2026
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Leankon has expanded its 13,56 MHz NFC antenna portfolio with a comprehensive suite of nine off the shelf products designed for next generation IoT applications.
The new range simplifies the integration of NFC technology across healthcare, access control, and industrial environments, where performance and reliability are essential.
The portfolio spans a wide selection of sizes, with rectangular antennas from 15 x 15 mm to 40 x 50 mm, and circular options in 20 mm and 30 mm diameters. This variety gives designers greater flexibility to match antenna geometry with enclosure constraints and system layouts.
Each antenna incorporates a high-performance ferrite sheet to mitigate metal interference. This allows installation directly onto metal chassis, batteries, or other conductive surfacesl while maintaining stable read range and communication performance. Designers can choose between two contact methods, which are pogo pin for reliable spring-loaded connection, and ACH connector for secure, fixed attachment to the PCBA.
Remote placement away from the main board, improving layout freedom and enabling optimal NFC positioning, is also supported. For specialised needs, Leankon also offers customisation that includes antenna shape, wire length, and connector options.
All antennas are validated through rigorous distance detection testing using leading NFC chipsets such as the NXP PN7160 and the ST ST25R3911B, ensuring dependable performance for future ready NFC designs.
For more information visit www.leankon.com
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