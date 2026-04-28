Rugged edge processing for defence

28 April 2026 Edge Computing & IIoT

WOLF Advanced Technology’s Coyotes division represents a specialised engineering force dedicated to rugged, small form factor embedded computing for aerospace and defence missions.In a sector where harsh environments and zero-failure tolerance define success, the Coyotes team develops systems engineered to deliver uncompromising reliability, thermal stability, and mission readiness across land, air, sea, and space.

The Coyotes focus on designing and manufacturing compact open-systems architectures built on VNX plus, VPX, and custom form factors. Their solutions support rapid prototyping and accelerated fielding, while adhering to established standards such as VITA 90 and SOSA. This approach ensures long lifecycle support, interoperability, and predictable upgrade paths. At the core of these platforms are rugged compute modules such as the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, FPGA-based frame grabbers, and high bandwidth sensor interfaces that enable real-time AI inferencing, video processing, and edge data handling where every gram, watt, and millisecond is critical (see figure 1).

Figure 1. Wolf’s N180 board.

The product portfolio includes VNX plus Orin NX processing boards, FGX2 video I/O modules, VNX plus power supplies, and fully rugged systems for LEO, MEO, GEO, and deep-space missions. Custom chassis options, including rectangular or cylindrical housings as small as 4 inches in diameter, allow designers to meet strict size, weight, and power requirements without sacrificing performance or environmental resilience.



Figure 2. A diverse range of chassis are available.

Ruggedisation underpins the Coyotes engineering process. Systems are designed to withstand extreme temperature swings, shock, and vibration, validated through rigorous testing aligned with standards such as MIL STD 810H. Thermal management ranges from passive conduction cooling to advanced mission-specific thermal designs suitable for vacuum environments in space. These techniques ensure stable operation from -40°C to 85°C.

Application areas include rugged AI processors for ISR, high bandwidth video and sensor platforms for aircraft and ground vehicles, distributed edge computing for aerospace, and emerging lunar and deep-space concepts. Customers benefit from reduced SWaP, rapid deployment cycles, modularity, and future-ready architectures engineered to evolve with mission demands (see figure 2).

Through continued R&D, expanded screening programmes, and advanced co-design techniques, WOLF’s Coyotes division remains positioned to support the next generation of autonomous, high data rate, mission critical systems across the aerospace and defence landscape.

Credit(s)

Rugged Interconnect Technologies





