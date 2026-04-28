DC connectors approved for 2000 V

28 April 2026 Interconnection





Phoenix Contact’s Sunclix range delivers robust, efficient, and installation‑friendly connection technology for photovoltaic systems, from rooftop installations to large‑scale solar power plants. In a major advancement, Sunclix DC connectors are now approved for system voltages of up to 2000 V in accordance with TÜV Rheinland’s new test specification, opening the door to higher‑voltage PV designs and reduced system costs.

The ability to operate at 2000 V DC enables PV developers to significantly reduce the number of cables, connectors, and string combiner boxes required, particularly in utility‑scale installations. This translates into lower material costs, faster installation, and improved overall system efficiency. The updated TÜV specification includes enhanced safety requirements for voltages above 1500 V DC, all of which are met by Sunclix connectors thanks to their Class 0 basic insulation.

Beyond high‑voltage performance, the Sunclix system is known for its tool‑free, spring‑cage connection technology, allowing fast, reliable field assembly and long‑term stable contacts. High protection ratings up to IP68, a wide temperature range, and proven durability ensure dependable operation in harsh outdoor environments.

Credit(s)

IOT Electronics





