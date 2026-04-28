Ultra-low jitter clocks

28 April 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Skyworks has introduced a new family of ultra-low jitter programmable clocks designed to meet the increasing demands of next-gen connectivity. The SKY63101/02/03 Jitter Attenuating Clocks and SKY69001/02/101 NetSync Clocks leverage Skyworks’ proven DSPLL and MultiSynth timing architecture and Skyworks’ advanced Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology to deliver breakthrough performance in low-jitter timing applications.

Together these new clocks redefine the benchmark for wireline, wireless, and data centre timing solutions. The SKY63101/02/03 clocks provide industry-leading Synchronous Ethernet clock jitter of just 17 femtoseconds for 224G PAM4 SerDes, making them suitable for wireline and data centre applications such as 800G/1.2T/1.6T optical networking and Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) optical links.

The SKY69001/02/101 clocks deliver a best-in-class CPRI clock phase noise of -142 dBc/Hz at 100 kHz offset and support for IEEE 1588 Class C/D synchronisation leveraging Skyworks AccuTime 1588 software, making them well-suited for wireless applications such as 5G and next-generation 6G massive MIMO radios.

At the heart of every Skyworks BAW filter is a multi-GHz, high Q-factor, low phase noise BAW micro-resonator. Skyworks’ newest timing products leverage this BAW frequency reference to eliminate the need for external quartz crystal, XO, and VCXO references, minimising bill of materials (BoM) count and complexity, while improving clock jitter and overall system reliability.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





