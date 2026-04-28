Efficient Bluetooth SoC

The EFR32BG29 wireless SoC from Silicon Labs is a highly efficient, high memory, low-power, and ultra compact SoC designed for secure and high-performance wireless networking for IoT devices. It features 1 MB Flash and 256 kB RAM, DC/DC Boost to support multiple battery chemistries and allow operation down to 1,2 V, and a Coulomb counter for accurate battery level monitoring.
The chip is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M33 running at 76,8 MHz. A DSP instruction and floating-point unit is integrated for efficient signal processing. The 2,4 GHz radio has a sensitivity of -99 dBm at 1 Mbit/s throughput and a Tx power of up to 8 dBm.
The SoC has a wide range of peripherals integrated including a 16-bit ADC and analogue comparator, and up to 26 GPIO with output state retention and asynchronous interrupts. Three 16-bit timers and two 32-bit timers are available with one 32-bit real-time counter. Two USART ports are integrated as are two I2C interfaces with SMBus support.
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