HackRF Pro advances Open SDR performance

Great Scott Gadgets recently released the HackRF Pro, a powerful evolution of its popular Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform. Designed for engineers, researchers, and radio enthusiasts alike, the HackRF Pro can transmit and receive signals across a wide frequency range of 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it a versatile tool for testing and developing modern and emerging radio technologies.
At its core, HackRF Pro is an open-source hardware platform that can operate as a USB peripheral or as a stand-alone SDR, supporting up to 20 million samples per second with 8-bit quadrature sampling. For low sample rate applications, HackRF Pro introduces an extended precision mode with 16-bit samples, enabling clearer, cleaner signals when precision matters.
Compared to the original HackRF One, the HackRF Pro brings a suite of meaningful upgrades:
• A wider operating frequency range with a flatter frequency response.
• Built-in TCXO crystal oscillator for better timing stability.
• A move from CPLD to a power-efficient FPGA for improved logic handling.
• USB Type-C connectivity for modern workflows.
• Improved power management and RF shielding.
• Elimination of the DC spike that previously required workarounds.
• Trigger input and output via SMA clock connectors for synchronised operation.
• More RAM and flash memory for advanced custom firmware.
HackRF Pro is designed to be drop-in compatible with existing HackRF One software, including GNU Radio, SDR#, and other SDR tools, ensuring your workflow remains seamless, while benefitting from the Pro’s enhanced performance. It also remains compatible with add-ons like the Opera Cake, many PortaPacks, and select third-party enclosures.
As an open-source hardware device, HackRF Pro will have its design files and documentation released, staying true to Great Scott Gadgets’ commitment to community-driven development. Additionally, a migration guide will be made available to help developers take advantage of the Pro’s new capabilities, ensuring both software and firmware transition smoothly to the upgraded hardware.
Whether you are developing the next generation of wireless systems or exploring the RF spectrum, the HackRF Pro offers a flexible, high-performance SDR platform built for experimentation and serious radio work.
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