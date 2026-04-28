Deterministic high-speed Ethernet

28 April 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The demand on Ethernet networks in automotive, industrial, and safety-critical applications is increasing rapidly; ever higher data rates must be combined with precisely predictable timing. The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS has addressed this challenge with a new 10G TSN endpoint IP Core, enabling deterministic real-time communication at data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s.

The new 10G TSN Endpoint (EP) is an addition to Fraunhofer IPMS’s portfolio of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) IP Cores. It is designed for demanding applications that require maximum bandwidth, precise time synchronisation, and reliable data transmission with exact timing. Compared to the previous 1G TSN IP Cores, the new 10G TSN EP IP Core enables a tenfold increase in data throughput, reaching up to 10 Gbit/s, while maintaining consistent, deterministic behaviour throughout the network. Thus, it supports the development of next-generation real-time Ethernet networks.

The new 10G TSN-EP IP Core is technically based on a robust, hardware-accelerated implementation of time synchronisation according to IEEE 802.1AS-2020 (gPTP). This allows the core to achieve synchronisation accuracies of less than 10 nanoseconds in Ethernet networks and ensures stable time bases, even at very high data rates. It supports key TSN standards, including IEEE 802.1Qav for audio/video traffic shaping, IEEE 802.1Qbv for time-controlled scheduling, IEEE 802.1Qci for per-stream policing, and IEEE 802.1CB (FRER) for redundant, fault-tolerant transmissions.

The technology has a wide range of applications. In modern in-vehicle networks, the 10G TSN-EP IP Core acts as a deterministic backbone for domains such as advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment, and central computers. In sensor technology, the core enables low-loss and low-jitter data paths for video, radar, and lidar data, even during simultaneous multistream operation. In industrial automation, the core supports scalable, real-time networks for synchronised drives, robotics, and image processing lines. Predictable latency budgets across the entire network enhance the reliability and efficiency of complex production facilities.

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