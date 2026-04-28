Deterministic high-speed Ethernet
28 April 2026
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The demand on Ethernet networks in automotive, industrial, and safety-critical applications is increasing rapidly; ever higher data rates must be combined with precisely predictable timing. The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS has addressed this challenge with a new 10G TSN endpoint IP Core, enabling deterministic real-time communication at data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s.
The new 10G TSN Endpoint (EP) is an addition to Fraunhofer IPMS’s portfolio of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) IP Cores. It is designed for demanding applications that require maximum bandwidth, precise time synchronisation, and reliable data transmission with exact timing. Compared to the previous 1G TSN IP Cores, the new 10G TSN EP IP Core enables a tenfold increase in data throughput, reaching up to 10 Gbit/s, while maintaining consistent, deterministic behaviour throughout the network. Thus, it supports the development of next-generation real-time Ethernet networks.
The new 10G TSN-EP IP Core is technically based on a robust, hardware-accelerated implementation of time synchronisation according to IEEE 802.1AS-2020 (gPTP). This allows the core to achieve synchronisation accuracies of less than 10 nanoseconds in Ethernet networks and ensures stable time bases, even at very high data rates. It supports key TSN standards, including IEEE 802.1Qav for audio/video traffic shaping, IEEE 802.1Qbv for time-controlled scheduling, IEEE 802.1Qci for per-stream policing, and IEEE 802.1CB (FRER) for redundant, fault-tolerant transmissions.
The technology has a wide range of applications. In modern in-vehicle networks, the 10G TSN-EP IP Core acts as a deterministic backbone for domains such as advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment, and central computers. In sensor technology, the core enables low-loss and low-jitter data paths for video, radar, and lidar data, even during simultaneous multistream operation. In industrial automation, the core supports scalable, real-time networks for synchronised drives, robotics, and image processing lines. Predictable latency budgets across the entire network enhance the reliability and efficiency of complex production facilities.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/4seBkob
Further reading:
Smart farming with LoRaWAN
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Real-time visibility is transforming modern agriculture, and Otto Wireless Solutions, together with Dragino, deliver this capability through a comprehensive suite of long-range IoT sensors and gateways designed for smart farming.
Read more...
RTK-enhanced GNSS and INS solution
Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This latest XSENS MTi-8 Click provides high-accuracy positioning (RTK-supported) and orientation tracking in demanding outdoor embedded applications.
Read more...
High-performance double balanced RF mixer
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM5008 from Mercury Systems is a high-performance, double-balanced MMIC mixer designed for wideband applications spanning 2 GHz to 24 GHz.
Read more...
Compact NFC antennas enable easy integration
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Leankon has expanded its 13,56 MHz NFC antenna portfolio with a comprehensive suite of nine off the shelf products designed for next generation IoT applications.
Read more...
Ultra-low jitter clocks
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks has introduced a new family of ultra-low jitter programmable clocks designed to meet the increasing demands of next-gen connectivity.
Read more...
Efficient Bluetooth SoC
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EFR32BG29 wireless SoC from Silicon Labs is a highly efficient, high memory, low-power, and ultra compact SoC designed for secure and high-performance wireless networking for IoT devices.
Read more...
Minimal size, maximum flexibility
Würth Elektronik eiSos
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has introduced two highly compact radio modules that give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols.
Read more...
Super Wi-Fi extends industrial connectivity
NEC XON
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Africa’s harshest mines, ports, and industrial parks are no longer bound by range, latency, and interference challenges.
Read more...
HackRF Pro advances Open SDR performance
IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for engineers, researchers, and radio enthusiasts alike, the HackRF Pro can transmit and receive signals across a wide frequency range of 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it a versatile tool for testing and developing modern and emerging radio technologies.
Read more...
Reference design for Matter-based access control systems
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To coincide with the Aliro 1.0 specification, Nordic Semiconductor has announced a new reference design enabling secure, interoperable access control solutions for commercial and residential applications using Aliro and Matter.
Read more...