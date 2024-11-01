240 W in compact form factor

28 April 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management





The cost-effective and reliable RECOM RACPRO1-S240E DIN-rail mount AC-DC series is only 125 x 139 mm and 39 mm wide, yet provides 240 W output. The unit operates within a temperature range from -40°C to 60°C with just convection cooling, which is extended to 70°C with derating. It can also handle surges of up to 360 W for five seconds.

Adjustable outputs include 12 V, 24 V, and 48 V DC, with return voltage immunity of better than 35 V at 24 V or 63 V at 48 V for back-feeding loads such as inductors and decelerating motors. A DC-OK signal is also provided.

The AC input has active inrush control and selectable range: 85 V to 132 V AC or 175 V to 264 V AC single phase, for world-wide operation.

Credit(s)

Brabek





