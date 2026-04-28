Compact edge platform for AI

28 April 2026 AI & ML

Quectel’s QuecPi Alpha is a compact smart MoB (Module on Board) development board engineered for edge intelligence, AIoT systems, and industrial applications. Built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 octa-core SoC, it delivers up to 12 TOPS of on-device AI performance, supported by an Adreno 643L GPU and 8 GB LPDDR4X memory with 128 GB UFS storage. This processing combination allows the platform to run real-time vision, HMI, and AI workloads without relying on larger, higher power x86 systems.

Measuring just 109 x 68,70 x 20,77 mm and weighing about 68 g, the board incorporates strong multimedia capability, including 4K H.264/H.265 encoding at 30 fps and 4K H.264/H.265/VP9 decoding at 60 fps. This enables smooth playback, display integration, and camera-driven applications for digital signage, robotics, smart terminals, and interactive systems.

The QuecPi Alpha’s interfacing features USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, Micro HDMI, 4-lane MIPI DSI, dual 4-lane MIPI CSI, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe 3.0, SD 3.0, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a 2 x 20 pin expansion header offering GPIO, I2C, SPI, UART, and PWM. Power is supplied over USB-C, with a recommended 27 W PD adapter.

The platform has support for both Linux and Ubuntu. It is positioned for long-term industrial, robotics, IoT gateway, and AIoT deployments. Its balance of AI compute, multimedia features, and practical I/O makes it a versatile foundation for modern embedded edge systems.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





