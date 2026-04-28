Compact edge platform for AI

Quectel’s QuecPi Alpha is a compact smart MoB (Module on Board) development board engineered for edge intelligence, AIoT systems, and industrial applications. Built around the Qualcomm QCS6490 octa-core SoC, it delivers up to 12 TOPS of on-device AI performance, supported by an Adreno 643L GPU and 8 GB LPDDR4X memory with 128 GB UFS storage. This processing combination allows the platform to run real-time vision, HMI, and AI workloads without relying on larger, higher power x86 systems.
Measuring just 109 x 68,70 x 20,77 mm and weighing about 68 g, the board incorporates strong multimedia capability, including 4K H.264/H.265 encoding at 30 fps and 4K H.264/H.265/VP9 decoding at 60 fps. This enables smooth playback, display integration, and camera-driven applications for digital signage, robotics, smart terminals, and interactive systems.
The QuecPi Alpha’s interfacing features USB 3.1 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, Micro HDMI, 4-lane MIPI DSI, dual 4-lane MIPI CSI, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe 3.0, SD 3.0, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a 2 x 20 pin expansion header offering GPIO, I2C, SPI, UART, and PWM. Power is supplied over USB-C, with a recommended 27 W PD adapter.
The platform has support for both Linux and Ubuntu. It is positioned for long-term industrial, robotics, IoT gateway, and AIoT deployments. Its balance of AI compute, multimedia features, and practical I/O makes it a versatile foundation for modern embedded edge systems.
Battery-friendly Thread and BLE solution iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Positioned as an incremental upgrade to the ESP32-H2, Espressif’s ESP32-H21 adds an integrated DC-DC converter that reduces active current draw and helps extend battery life in power-sensitive consumer and industrial devices.
Read more...DC-DC converters for next-generation IoT iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
AIPUPOWER’s K78XXJT-500R3 and K78XXJT-500R3-LB give designers a compact, high-efficiency power option for battery-powered and space-constrained systems, combining up to 96% efficiency with no-load input current as low as 0,2 mA.
Read more...Axon NPU powers smarter edge RF Design
AI & ML
The nRF54LM20B from Nordic Semiconductor is an ultra-low-power wireless SoC that combines advanced edge AI capabilities with robust radio connectivity and rich peripheral support.
Read more...FPGA platform designed for the edge
AI & ML
Sundance Multiprocessor Technology has introduced the SMT135-C, an Efinix Titanium Ti135 evaluation platform designed for edge computing, real-time control, and vision-centric workloads.
Read more...AI-controlled swarms: Algorithmic warfare Technews Publishing
AI & ML
The rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), ranging from hobbyist quadcopters to sophisticated munitions-carrying military drones, has fundamentally altered the security landscape and come to the fore with the current war in the Middle East.
Read more...Rugged AI PC for industry Vepac Electronics
AI & ML
Designed to operate where conventional systems fall short, the TB-7145-MVS compact industrial PC supports advanced machine inferencing, real-time data handling, and high-performance graphics workloads without compromise.
Read more...Low-power SoC for IoT designs iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif’s ESP32-H4 is a dual-core 32-bit RISC-V SoC designed for battery-powered wireless products that require low energy consumption, strong security, and modern connectivity.
Read more...NVDC power-path control to 1– 6 cell battery systems iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
SG Micro’s SGM41581 is an I2C-controlled narrow voltage direct charging buck boost charge controller designed to simplify robust power delivery in systems that must seamlessly operate from an adapter input or a battery pack.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.