Reliable isolation for modern networks

The Pro-Tek5 PTI Series delivers reinforced 5 kV Ethernet isolation for applications that demand robust protection, reliable signal integrity, and full IEEE802.3 performance. Designed for 10BASE-T, 10/100BASE-TX, Gigabit, and 10Gigabit Ethernet links, the isolators provide a convenient, passive
method of safeguarding equipment from electrical surges, ground potential differences, and noise present in copper-based networks. Each model incorporates UL-recognised reinforced insulation transformers with a minimum creepage and clearance distance of 8,5 mm, ensuring compliance with stringent safety requirements, including UL62368, IEC60601-1, and 2MOPP protection for safety-critical environments.
The PTI Series is engineered for performance, offering enhanced insertion loss and return loss across supported data rates, including optimised characteristics for 10GBASE-T over Cat6A and Cat7 cabling. With no power required and no grounding needed, installation is completely plug-and-play.
All units operate from -10°C to 85°C, ensuring reliability across demanding conditions. Customers can choose between inline versions or models featuring screw-tab mounting for fixed installations in industrial, medical, automation, energy, and pro-AV systems.
ARINC 429 line driver evaluation board ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits have announced the release of the ADK-85104 Evaluation Board, a compact, ready-to-use platform designed to help engineers rapidly evaluate and characterise Holt’s HI-85104.
Read more...Fanless multimedia edge PC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
Dual 4K display capabilities, ultra-efficient processing, and versatile mounting options make the Intelli TWL01 Edge the ultimate embedded platform for multimedia solution building.
Read more...Advanced industrial connectivity at the edge Future Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
Dual 4K display capabilities, ultra-efficient processing, and versatile mounting options make the Intelli TWL01 Edge the ultimate embedded platform for multimedia solution building.
Read more...Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 2-in-1 detachable Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 is a fully rugged 12-inch 2-in-1 detachable notebook designed to deliver unmatched flexibility, durability, and performance for mobile professionals working in demanding environments.
Read more...Siemens acquires Canopus AI ASIC Design Services
News
The acquisition extends Siemens’ comprehensive EDA software portfolio with computational metrology and inspection to help chipmakers solve critical technical challenges in semiconductor manufacturing.
Read more...SBC with 12 TOPS computing power iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QSM560DR series is Quectel’s multi-mode 5G smart control panel with built-in Ubuntu/Android/Windows operating system based on the Quectel SG560D series smart module.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.