Reliable isolation for modern networks

28 April 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

The Pro-Tek5 PTI Series delivers reinforced 5 kV Ethernet isolation for applications that demand robust protection, reliable signal integrity, and full IEEE802.3 performance. Designed for 10BASE-T, 10/100BASE-TX, Gigabit, and 10Gigabit Ethernet links, the isolators provide a convenient, passive

method of safeguarding equipment from electrical surges, ground potential differences, and noise present in copper-based networks. Each model incorporates UL-recognised reinforced insulation transformers with a minimum creepage and clearance distance of 8,5 mm, ensuring compliance with stringent safety requirements, including UL62368, IEC60601-1, and 2MOPP protection for safety-critical environments.

The PTI Series is engineered for performance, offering enhanced insertion loss and return loss across supported data rates, including optimised characteristics for 10GBASE-T over Cat6A and Cat7 cabling. With no power required and no grounding needed, installation is completely plug-and-play.

All units operate from -10°C to 85°C, ensuring reliability across demanding conditions. Customers can choose between inline versions or models featuring screw-tab mounting for fixed installations in industrial, medical, automation, energy, and pro-AV systems.

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





