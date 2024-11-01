Axon NPU powers smarter edge

The nRF54LM20B from Nordic Semiconductor is an ultra-low-power wireless SoC that combines advanced edge AI capabilities with robust radio connectivity and rich peripheral support, making it a standout choice for intelligent IoT and connected applications.
At its core, the SoC features a 128 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor paired with a 128 MHz integrated Axon Neural Processing Unit, designed to accelerate on-device AI inference efficiently without burdening the main CPU.
The Axon NPU delivers up to 15 times faster AI model inference compared to running the same workload on the CPU alone, and up to 7 times higher performance and 8 times better energy efficiency than competing wireless NPUs. This enables real-time tasks such as sound classification, gesture detection, and anomaly recognition directly on the device.
Built with 2 MB non-volatile memory and 512 kB RAM, the nRF54LM20B supports larger edge AI models and complex application logic, while integrated peripherals such as high-speed USB, up to 66 GPIOs, and a fourth-generation ultra-low-power 2,4 GHz radio ensure broad connectivity including Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, and Zigbee.
By offloading AI workloads to the Axon NPU, designers achieve responsive, battery-efficient operation with lower latency and greater autonomy from cloud processing. This makes the nRF54LM20B ideal for smart sensor nodes, industrial automation, wearable devices, and other next-generation IoT systems where local intelligence and wireless performance are critical.
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