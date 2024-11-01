Next-generation HMI and vision processing

The Renesas RA8D2 group of microcontrollers delivers ultra-high performance for next-generation graphics, HMI, and vision-driven designs that demand fast response, rich visual interfaces, and embedded AI capability. Built on a 22 nm ULL TSMC process, the RA8D2 family combines exceptional processing power with impressive energy efficiency, making it ideal for intelligent edge devices across consumer, industrial, and medical markets.
At the heart of each device is a 1 GHz Arm Cortex-M85 core with Helium Vector Extensions, paired with a 250 MHz Cortex-M33 core for secure processing and task partitioning. Together they achieve more than 7300 CoreMark performance. Large on-chip memory options, including MRAM, Flash and 2 MB of SRAM with TCM, are complemented by a 32-bit external memory interface and xSPI-compliant Octal SPI with XIP and DOTF support.
The RA8D2 MCUs stand out in advanced graphics applications thanks to a high-resolution LCD controller supporting parallel RGB and MIPI DSI, combined with a 2D drawing engine for smooth, high-quality rendering up to WXGA resolution. Vision-enabled products benefit from a 16-bit parallel camera interface and MIPI CSI-2 support, enabling people detection, image classification, and rich camera-based HMI experiences.
Integrated Renesas Security IP provides built-in protection features including secure boot with immutable storage, TrustZone isolation, and tamper detection. Extensive connectivity options such as Gigabit Ethernet with TSN, USB HS and FS, CAN FD, I3C, and SDHI ensure broad system integration flexibility.
Available in 224, 289, and 303-pin BGA packages, the RA8D2 family is fully supported through the Renesas Flexible Software Package and comprehensive development tools.
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