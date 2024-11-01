Telemetry powering South Africa’s industry

28 April 2026 Editor's Choice

As South Africa’s economy evolves, industries are under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency and cut costs. Telemetry is becoming a vital component of industrial strategy, allowing companies to harness real-time data to optimise processes and reduce waste.

One company leading this technological shift is Interlynx. As the demand for smarter industrial solutions grows, the company has positioned itself as a leading provider of cutting-edge telemetry systems in southern Africa. It achieves this by specialising in solutions that cater to the specific needs of local industries, using the latest advancements in IIoT and data analytics.





Advanced technology for a competitive edge

For more than three decades, Interlynx, formerly known as SSE, has built a reputation for technical excellence, innovation, and reliability in the southern African industrial landscape. With an installation base of more than 25 000 telemetry and IIoT stations across the region, the company is known, not only as a pioneer of telemetry, but also as a trusted partner to municipalities, utilities, mining houses, and industrial players requiring robust, long-term solutions.

Founded as SSE in 1994 by Gert Bezuidenhout, the company began with a bold vision to create telemetry and communication systems tailored to the realities of southern Africa, rather than relying on imported systems that were often ill-suited to local conditions. What began as a small operation quickly grew into a respected national enterprise, earning credibility for its technical expertise and reliability.

In March 2023, following a strategic unbundling and restructuring, the company rebranded as Interlynx-SA, with a renewed focus on becoming not ‘just a systems integrator’, but also the region’s most trusted telemetry product provider, backed by in-depth engineering expertise. This repositioning allowed it to broaden its portfolio, while retaining its hallmark focus on rugged, engineered reliability.

Technical excellence, innovation, and reliability

Interlynx operates from its headquarters in Centurion, supported by a network of carefully selected system integrators across southern Africa. The company is lean with a dedicated team of 23 professionals, many of whom have been with the organisation for more than 25 years.

They bring with them deep technical knowledge, much of it based on the design of military-grade equipment. Most of the company engineers developed their expertise in the military and aerospace industries, environments renowned for Hi-Rel systems. Their expertise directly shapes product development and service delivery, ensuring solutions that are robust and reliable, even under the most challenging conditions. This concentration of experience forms the backbone of the company’s strength.

An holistic approach to industrial solutions

Interlynx defines itself not as a ‘box mover’, but as an engineering-driven solutions partner. While its business model has shifted toward products, the emphasis remains on supporting system design, integration, and lifecycle service. The company carefully chooses its portfolio to balance breadth with technical depth, ensuring that every offering is specialised and interoperable.

Reliable hardware and advanced software

By changing its business model, Interlynx has diversified its industrial product offering. Utilising the deep technical knowledge of its engineers, it sources top industrial products from around the world. This carefully selected range is both comprehensive and specialised. The current portfolio includes the following:

• Industrial telemetry RTUs: The locally developed Maestro Telemetry RTU remains a flagship product, complemented by advanced Brodersen RTUs from Denmark.

• Wireless data communications: Industrial radios from GE Vernova (Orbit platform) provide secure, high-reliability connectivity for critical infrastructure.

• Battery-powered loggers: Rugged, user-programmable devices from Senquip (Australia) extend data acquisition into remote or off-grid environments.

• Scada solutions: Both proprietary and partner-developed web-based SCADA systems, including WIBICC (Romania), designed for cloud integration and remote management.

• Industrial IoT: A wide range of gateways, routers, and rugged Ethernet I/O devices from BLIoT, supporting MQTT, Modbus, and 4G/5G communications.

• Industrial networking: Heavy-duty switches, routers, and media converters from ATOP (Taiwan), designed for high resilience in harsh plant conditions.

• Instrumentation: Comprehensive sensor and measurement systems for water, electrical, and process industries.

Telemetry and beyond

While telemetry remains Interlynx’s core strength, the company is steadily expanding into related areas, aligning itself with global IoT-enabled automation trends.

Cloud-based SCADA solutions, for example, allow utilities and industries to monitor and control assets remotely, with real-time analytics enabling predictive maintenance, energy optimisation, and improved resource allocation. By combining rugged edge devices with cloud integration, Interlynx helps clients modernise legacy systems, while reducing operating costs.

Its IoT gateways and MQTT-enabled devices enable seamless communication across heterogeneous systems, a critical step for industries migrating towards Unified Namespace (UNS) architectures and event-driven data flows. Similarly, its rugged industrial networking solutions are enabling the secure, high-speed communications required for modern SCADA and IoT architectures.

A South African company with a global outlook

With a track record of over 30 years, a network of over 25 000 installations and a team steeped in military-grade engineering expertise, Interlynx has established itself as a cornerstone of southern Africa’s industrial technology sector. With a reputation built on product and service excellence, the company is committed to solving industrial challenges with locally designed, high-performance solutions, staying true to its roots, while moving towards a more connected and automated environment.

As founder and managing director, Gert Bezuidenhout continues to lead the company into its next stage, with the same pioneering spirit that defined its birth in 1994. Interlynx stands today as a proudly South African company with a global outlook, committed to building a more connected, automated, and resilient industrial future.

Credit(s)

Interlynx-SA





