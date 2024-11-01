FPGA platform designed for the edge

28 April 2026 AI & ML

Sundance Multiprocessor Technology has introduced the SMT135-C, an Efinix Titanium Ti135 evaluation platform designed for edge computing, real-time control, and vision-centric workloads. It provides developers with a compact and flexible way to harness the performance of the Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA.

The SMT135-C is built around the SoM6 Ti135 system-on-module, featuring the Ti135 FPGA in a high-density N676 package. The board offers an extensive range of connectivity options, including Gigabit Ethernet, Small Form-factor Pluggable interfaces, a Samtec FireFly mid-board optical transceiver, an SD card slot, and optional eight-lane MIPI TX and RX capability. This broad I/O set enables rapid integration into demanding edge AI, multi-camera vision, and industrial automation systems.

For more information visit www.sundance.com





