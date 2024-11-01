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Edge Computing & IIoT



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RTOS – The future of embedded systems

28 April 2026 Edge Computing & IIoT

By Sai Ananya Tungaturthi, Silicon Labs.

Embedded systems are no longer quiet, single-purpose components hidden inside the products we use. They are becoming intelligent, connected, and security-critical, powering everything from smart homes and industrial automation to healthcare devices and energy infrastructure. As embedded complexity grows, so do the demands on the software stacks that run these systems.

At the heart of the next generation of embedded devices is efficient yet powerful system-level code, often based on an open-source real-time operating system (RTOS).

An RTOS is the backbone of many real-time embedded systems. It manages task scheduling, timing, memory, and hardware abstraction, often under tight power, performance, and latency constraints. RTOS preference is influenced by several factors, and in the past, many teams relied on closed, vendor-specific solutions.

But today’s embedded products are expected to meet a lengthy list of challenging requirements:

• Faster time to market.

• Seamless connectivity and protocol support.

• Robust security and update mechanisms.

• Portability across hardware platforms.

These requirements are difficult to meet with rigid, closed ecosystems.

The rise of Open RTOS

Open RTOS platforms like Zephyr are changing how embedded software is developed and maintained. Their growth is not accidental; it is driven by structural advantages that align perfectly with modern embedded needs.

Flexibility and portability

Open RTOS solutions are designed to run across a wide range of microcontrollers and SoCs. This hardware-agnostic approach allows developers to reuse software across product generations and vendors, reducing lock-in and future risk.

Open RTOS ecosystems are powered by global developer communities and industry contributors. This translates into new features, protocol stacks, and optimisations continuously being added and peer-reviewed, enabling rapid innovation that proprietary systems struggle to match.

Transparency and trust

One historical concern around open RTOS has been certification and security readiness. That gap is rapidly closing. Today’s open RTOS platforms increasingly support:

• Secure boot and hardware root of trust.

• Cryptographic libraries and key management.

• PSA Certified and industry security frameworks.

• Long-term support releases.

This makes Open RTOS viable even for regulated and mission-critical applications.

In addition, with open source, the code is visible. This transparency is especially critical for security audits, functional safety assessments, and debugging and performance optimisation. Engineering teams gain confidence knowing exactly what runs on their devices.

Open RTOS is shaping the future of embedded design

As embedded systems move toward edge intelligence, AI workloads, and large-scale device fleets, software scalability becomes as important as hardware capability. Open RTOS platforms enable:

• Modular system design that scales with complexity.

• Interoperability across devices, vendors, and ecosystems.

• Long-term maintainability in products with decade-long lifecycles.

In many ways, open RTOS is doing for embedded systems what open operating systems did for servers and mobile devices – unlocking innovation through collaboration. As part of Silicon Labs’ commitment and vision for open-source innovation, we have launched the Simplicity SDK for Zephyr, a downstream, fully supported distribution of Zephyr tailored for our wireless platforms. It combines Zephyr’s modern, modular RTOS and ecosystem with Silicon Labs’ QA, validated wireless stacks and drivers, consistent hardware support, and long-term lifecycle backing, giving users a reliable, production-ready development path.

The future of embedded systems is open, connected, and software defined. Open RTOS platforms are not just an alternative to proprietary solutions; they are becoming the foundation for next-generation embedded products.

For organisations building scalable, secure, and future-ready devices, embracing open RTOS is no longer a bold experiment; it is a strategic necessity.


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Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


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