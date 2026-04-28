Rugged AI PC for industry

The TB-7145-MVS rugged AI platform PC is engineered for projects that demand reliable processing power and durable construction. Designed to operate where conventional systems fall short, this compact industrial PC supports advanced machine inferencing, real-time data handling, and high-performance graphics workloads without compromise. Its fanless chassis improves longevity in dusty, high-vibration, or thermally challenging environments, which makes it a strong fit for manufacturing, medical monitoring, smart surveillance, and fixed edge-compute installations.
The platform is available in three configurations, each offering different PCIe expansion options to suit specialised requirements. The PCIe x4 slots support Ethernet network adapters, 4K video capture cards for medical imaging or streaming, and RAID controllers. For more demanding tasks, the PCIe x16 slot accommodates a full-size Nvidia graphics card, enabled by the 4X expansion model’s additional internal height.
Powered by an Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake processor, the system delivers the performance needed for complex AI workloads. Support for Windows 11, flexible input and output options, and both wall mounting and DIN-rail compatibility provide integrators various paths to deployment.
The TB-7145-MVS is built to hold down the fort wherever rugged reliability and AI capability must go hand in hand.
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