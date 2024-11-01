Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Real-time monitoring for smart power distribution

28 April 2026 Test & Measurement

The InHand Wireless Overhead-lines System (IWOS) is an advanced, real-time monitoring solution designed to transform smart power distribution. By leveraging high-precision measurement, high-speed wave-recording, and AI-enabled analytics, IWOS empowers power utilities to accurately identify line faults, locate faulty sections, and perform comprehensive load analysis. This proactive approach significantly reduces power failure losses, cuts maintenance costs, and boosts operational efficiency.

Core system components

The IWOS architecture consists of three primary elements:

Overhead line sensors: These units capture three-phase line current, electric-field characteristics, and transient waveforms. They feature innovative low-current (1A) energy harvesting, ensuring continuous operation without total reliance on batteries.

Concentrators (line-mounted or pole-mounted): Acting as a communication bridge, the concentrator collects data from sensors via local wireless networks and transmits it to the main station using 4G LTE or other cellular networks.

AI analytics platform: This ‘command centre’ uses deep learning (CNN and RNN) to analyse uploaded waveforms and line topology, achieving nearly 100% accuracy in short-circuit determination and over 90% for ground faults.

The technical sophistication of the IWOS system is centred on its ability to achieve high-precision synchronisation and advanced fault detection. By utilising wireless three-phase time synchronisation with a precision of less than 20 µs, supported by 1 µs GPS timing in the concentrator, the system ensures that data from across the grid is perfectly aligned for analysis.

This precise timing allows for a breakthrough in ground fault detection. Unlike traditional indicators, IWOS utilises high-frequency transient zero-sequence current sampling at 12,8 kHz. This high-resolution approach remains effective regardless of the system’s grounding mode, making it equally reliable for ungrounded networks and those using arc-suppression coil grounding.

The system has also been designed with intelligent triggering mechanisms. By incorporating powerful on-device signal processing, IWOS can distinguish between genuine faults and routine line activities, effectively preventing mal-operation or false alarms caused by load fluctuations and inrush currents.

Reliability and deployment

Designed for harsh environments, the hardware features an IP67 protection rating (IP55 for solar units) and is ruggedised against storms, typhoons, and corrosion. Installation is streamlined; an experienced team can deploy a full set of hardware in just 15 minutes using insulated hot sticks for live-line installation, requiring no power outages. Whether deployed via the cloud, a private server, or integrated into existing SCADA/DMS systems, IWOS provides the solid data support needed for a modern, reliable distribution network.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0070
Email: [email protected]
www: www.cstelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about CST Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact vector network analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Siglent Technologies has introduced the SNA5000X-E Vector Network Analyzer, a compact, cost-effective solution engineered to meet essential RF testing needs, while maintaining dependable performance.

Read more...
Smart digital fibre sensor
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
Panasonic Industry Europe has introduced the new FX-250 digital fibre sensor designed to support users in their daily working routines as effectively as possible.

Read more...
Compact USB spectrum analyser solution
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The HAROGIC SAN Series USB Spectrum Analyser is a compact USB-based spectrum analyser and receiver that covers a broad frequency range from 9 kHz up to 9 GHz.

Read more...
Robust LoRaWAN for distributed IoT
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InHand Networks has unveiled its latest LoRaWAN gateway, the EC312, marking an evolution in industrial-grade connectivity solutions for distributed IoT environments.

Read more...
B&K Precision’s Series 1820B frequency counter
Comtest Test & Measurement
These compact and versatile instruments are designed for a wide range of frequency measurement applications, from telecommunications to verification and validation of oscillators.

Read more...
How transition-edge sensors detect microwave radiation
Test & Measurement
The elegant interplay of superconductivity, thermal physics, and precision electronics makes TES technology a cornerstone of modern low-energy photon detection.

Read more...
Compact high precision magnetometer
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.

Read more...
Ultra compact NTC thermistors
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.

Read more...
5G mobile hotspot with integrated multimodal AI capabilities
CST Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
MeiG Smart has launched its first 5G Mobile HotSpot solution, the SRT8710, a breakthrough in mobile connectivity that combines ultra-fast 5G communications with integrated multimodal artificial intelligence functions.

Read more...
Omniflex uses LoRaWAN to track water usage
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Test & Measurement
Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved