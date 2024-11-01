Real-time monitoring for smart power distribution

28 April 2026 Test & Measurement

The InHand Wireless Overhead-lines System (IWOS) is an advanced, real-time monitoring solution designed to transform smart power distribution. By leveraging high-precision measurement, high-speed wave-recording, and AI-enabled analytics, IWOS empowers power utilities to accurately identify line faults, locate faulty sections, and perform comprehensive load analysis. This proactive approach significantly reduces power failure losses, cuts maintenance costs, and boosts operational efficiency.

Core system components

The IWOS architecture consists of three primary elements:

• Overhead line sensors: These units capture three-phase line current, electric-field characteristics, and transient waveforms. They feature innovative low-current (1A) energy harvesting, ensuring continuous operation without total reliance on batteries.

• Concentrators (line-mounted or pole-mounted): Acting as a communication bridge, the concentrator collects data from sensors via local wireless networks and transmits it to the main station using 4G LTE or other cellular networks.

• AI analytics platform: This ‘command centre’ uses deep learning (CNN and RNN) to analyse uploaded waveforms and line topology, achieving nearly 100% accuracy in short-circuit determination and over 90% for ground faults.

The technical sophistication of the IWOS system is centred on its ability to achieve high-precision synchronisation and advanced fault detection. By utilising wireless three-phase time synchronisation with a precision of less than 20 µs, supported by 1 µs GPS timing in the concentrator, the system ensures that data from across the grid is perfectly aligned for analysis.

This precise timing allows for a breakthrough in ground fault detection. Unlike traditional indicators, IWOS utilises high-frequency transient zero-sequence current sampling at 12,8 kHz. This high-resolution approach remains effective regardless of the system’s grounding mode, making it equally reliable for ungrounded networks and those using arc-suppression coil grounding.

The system has also been designed with intelligent triggering mechanisms. By incorporating powerful on-device signal processing, IWOS can distinguish between genuine faults and routine line activities, effectively preventing mal-operation or false alarms caused by load fluctuations and inrush currents.

Reliability and deployment

Designed for harsh environments, the hardware features an IP67 protection rating (IP55 for solar units) and is ruggedised against storms, typhoons, and corrosion. Installation is streamlined; an experienced team can deploy a full set of hardware in just 15 minutes using insulated hot sticks for live-line installation, requiring no power outages. Whether deployed via the cloud, a private server, or integrated into existing SCADA/DMS systems, IWOS provides the solid data support needed for a modern, reliable distribution network.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





