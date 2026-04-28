Simulating grid abnormalities

28 April 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

In modern power systems, testing under ideal conditions is no longer sufficient. Real-world electrical grids are inherently unstable, subject to disturbances such as voltage sags, swells, harmonics, interruptions, and frequency deviations. These anomalies – often caused by load switching, faults, lightning, or equipment failure – can significantly impact the performance of power electronic equipment. As a result, simulating grid abnormalities has become an essential part of validating systems such as inverters, UPS units, photovoltaic (PV) inverters, and EV charging infrastructure.

Testing under simulated abnormal conditions ensures that equipment can operate reliably in the field. Without such validation, devices may fail when exposed to real disturbances, leading to downtime, equipment damage, or safety risks. Engineers use these simulations to assess system immunity and confirm robust operation under non-ideal supply conditions.

Equally important is compliance with international standards. Regulations such as IEC 61000-4-11 and related specifications define immunity requirements for voltage dips, interruptions, and other disturbances. Meeting these standards ensures not only product reliability but also electromagnetic compatibility within the broader grid environment.

Another critical aspect is the verification of protection mechanisms. By simulating overvoltage, undervoltage, and frequency deviations, engineers can confirm that systems respond correctly – disconnecting outputs or issuing alarms when necessary. In renewable energy applications, fault ride-through capability is especially important. Grid codes require inverters to remain connected during short-term voltage fluctuations (LVRT/HVRT) to support grid stability, making accurate simulation indispensable.

Modern four-quadrant grid simulators, such as the IT7900 series, significantly enhance this testing capability. Unlike conventional sources, a four-quadrant simulator can both source and sink power, enabling bidirectional energy flow. This allows realistic emulation of grid-connected systems where energy may be fed back into the grid, such as regenerative drives, energy storage systems, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications. These simulators also support programmable disturbances, arbitrary waveform generation, and energy recovery – returning absorbed power back to the grid, reducing operating costs.

As grid complexity increases with the integration of renewable energy and distributed systems, four-quadrant simulation platforms are becoming essential tools for developing robust, compliant, and future-ready power electronics.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 87 265 2492, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





