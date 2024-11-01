Reference design for NB-IoT plus GNSS

ST Microelectronics’ STDES-ST87M01IGN is a reference design for the ST87M01 NB-IoT + GNSS module, implemented on a 2-layer FR4 PCB (90 x 60 x 1,6 mm). It simplifies the development of NB-IoT/GNSS systems by using compact IGNION chip antennas and a layout already optimised for RF performance.
The STDES-ST87M01IGN integrates the ST87M01 module, the NN03-310 chip antenna for NB-IoT and the NN03-320 chip antenna for GNSS, together with their dedicated RF matching networks optimised for different NB-IoT band groupings. The layout has been carefully engineered to ensure signal integrity and robust RF behaviour, thanks to a wide ground plane, 50 Ω CPWG transmission lines, antenna clearance zones and keepout areas, and close placement of matching components to the antenna feeds.
The STDES-ST87M01IGN includes all necessary functions for fast evaluation: USB or battery powering, low-noise voltage regulation, USB-to-UART interface, SIM holder, reset button, status LEDs, and accessible test points.
The NN03-310 antenna enables operation in the 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi band for Wi-Fi scanning, which allows the board to detect nearby Wi-Fi access points and support coarse positioning when GNSS is unavailable. This makes the STDES-ST87M01IGN an ideal platform to accelerate the design of compact, multiband, high-efficiency IoT applications with integrated GNSS/Wi-Fi assisted positioning.
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