Gen5 Pro enhances power conversion

The Infineon Technologies newly released CoolSET ICE501XD and ICE502XD PWM Fixed Frequency Gen5 Pro controllers are advanced solutions for auxiliary power supplies in demanding high-voltage applications. Designed for both single-phase and three-phase systems, these devices support DC input voltages exceeding 1000 V, making them well suited to renewable energy systems, EV charging infrastructure, and industrial drives.
The controllers integrate a gate driver capable of driving external CoolSiC and CoolMOS devices, with selectable gate voltages of 10 V, 15 V, or 18 V, enabling flexible optimisation across different MOSFET technologies. They support both isolated and non-isolated flyback topologies, aided by an integrated error amplifier for simplified control implementation.
The Gen5 Pro family has a comprehensive protection suite, including input overvoltage, VCC overvoltage and undervoltage, overload, and overtemperature protection, all with auto-restart functionality. With integrated start-up, soft-start, and slope compensation functions, the ICE501XD and ICE502XD reduce external component count and simplify design, delivering a cost-effective, high-performance platform for modern high-voltage power conversion systems.
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