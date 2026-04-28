Compact vector network analyser

28 April 2026 Test & Measurement

Siglent Technologies has introduced the SNA5000X-E Vector Network Analyzer, a compact, cost-effective solution engineered to meet essential RF testing needs, while maintaining dependable performance. Covering 9 kHz to 6,5 GHz, and offering a typical dynamic range of 125 dB, the SNA5000X-E delivers accurate, stable measurements suitable for R&D, education, and production environments.

Positioned as the entry-level model in the SNA5000 series, it retains the core performance architecture of the SNA5000A family, while offering improved affordability for standard vector network analysis tasks.

Key features include 1 Hz frequency resolution and an adjustable IF bandwidth from 1 Hz to 10 MHz.

The instrument supports full S-parameter and differential measurements, enhanced time-domain analysis, and spectrum analysis. Engineers can quickly diagnose impedance issues, identify discontinuities, and evaluate high-speed signal integrity using the built-in eye diagram function.

Advanced correction tools, including fixture removal, port extension, de-embedding, and impedance conversion, reduce cable-related errors and improve measurement confidence. With a depth of only 12,6 cm, a weight under 5,4 kg, and a 12-inch touchscreen supporting multi-window operation, the SNA5000X-E fits easily into modern labs.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





