Low-power SoC for IoT designs

Espressif’s ESP32-H4 is a dual-core 32-bit RISC-V SoC designed for battery-powered wireless products that require low energy consumption, strong security, and modern connectivity. Integrating Bluetooth 5.4 LE and IEEE 802.15.4 on a single platform, it targets wearables, wireless audio devices, healthcare equipment, and large-scale sensor networks.
A major advantage of the ESP32-H4 is its multi-protocol flexibility. With Bluetooth LE alongside 802.15.4, developers can build products that support short-range personal connectivity as well as low-power mesh networking. The 802.15.4 subsystem includes Thread 1.4 and Zigbee 3.0, enabling Matter-over-Thread for smart home and industrial IoT applications.
Powered by a dual-core RISC-V MCU running up to 96 MHz, the ESP32-H4 offers 384 kB SRAM and 128 kB ROM, with support for external memory or PSRAM. An integrated DC-DC converter and peripheral-level power control extend battery life. The device provides up to 40 GPIOs and a wide peripheral set, including I2C, SPI, I2S, USB-OTG, ADC, touch sensing, and motor control interfaces.
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