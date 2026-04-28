Chip for high-density power

As systems demand higher efficiency designs, deterministic real-time control, and quantum-resistant cryptography, Microchip has added dsPIC33AK256MPS306 Digital Signal Controllers to its dsPIC33A DSC family. The dsPIC33AK256MPS306 devices combine high-resolution control, high-speed analogue, and security with support for post-quantum cryptography. The devices are compact and cost-effective, designed to reduce the BoM, simplify board layout, and accelerate time to market for power conversion, motor control, and intelligent sensing applications.
Built on a 200 MHz 32-bit core with a double-precision FPU, the family integrates high-resolution 78 ps PWMs, multiple 40 MSPS 12-bit ADCs,
5 ns high-speed comparators, and DACs with slope compensation. These features help enable fast, deterministic control loops for high-efficiency DC-DC converters, auxiliary power rails, and intelligent sensing designs, including systems based on SiC and GaN power semiconductors operating at high switching frequencies.
The dsPIC33AK256MPS306 family includes hardware security features for implementing secure boot, secure firmware updates, and secure debug.
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