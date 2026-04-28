Smart digital fibre sensor

Panasonic Industry Europe has introduced the new FX-250 digital fibre sensor designed to support users in their daily working routines as effectively as possible. The sensor offers a large, high-contrast OLED display providing excellent readability and shows not only numerical values, but also fully written text. This makes menu navigation intuitive and significantly reduces the risk of operating errors, especially for less experienced users or teams working in shifts.
A particularly practical feature is the new two-step limit teaching, which no longer requires manual adjustment of the emitted light. By simply pressing a button twice, the sensor reliably learns the switching threshold, even under challenging lighting conditions such as reflections or incident light saturation. This makes machine setup considerably faster and ensures stable detection of shiny, transparent, or very small components, providing reliable performance even in demanding industrial environments.
The FX-250 stands out with its extremely compact design. Its newly engineered cover requires an opening radius of only 30 millimetres, enabling installation in very restricted spaces and simplifying maintenance without the need to reposition surrounding components. This makes the sensor ideal for modern production machinery where space is limited and accessibility is crucial.
Real-time monitoring for smart power distribution CST Electronics
Test & Measurement
By leveraging high-precision measurement, high-speed wave-recording, and AI-enabled analytics, the InHand Wireless Overhead-lines System empowers power utilities to accurately identify line faults and perform comprehensive load analysis.
Read more...Compact vector network analyser Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Siglent Technologies has introduced the SNA5000X-E Vector Network Analyzer, a compact, cost-effective solution engineered to meet essential RF testing needs, while maintaining dependable performance.
Read more...Compact high precision magnetometer Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.
Read more...Ultra compact NTC thermistors RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Murata Manufacturing Co. has expanded its compact NCU03 series of NTC thermistors with two ultra-small 0603M devices tailored for consumer and automotive designs.
Read more...Omniflex uses LoRaWAN to track water usage Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Test & Measurement
Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal.
Read more...Advanced pressure monitoring sensor EBV Electrolink
Test & Measurement
The Infineon KP497 is an advanced, highly integrated digital pressure sensor designed for demanding automotive and industrial applications, with a particular focus on battery management systems.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.