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Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



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Smart digital fibre sensor

28 April 2026 Test & Measurement

Panasonic Industry Europe has introduced the new FX-250 digital fibre sensor designed to support users in their daily working routines as effectively as possible. The sensor offers a large, high-contrast OLED display providing excellent readability and shows not only numerical values, but also fully written text. This makes menu navigation intuitive and significantly reduces the risk of operating errors, especially for less experienced users or teams working in shifts.

A particularly practical feature is the new two-step limit teaching, which no longer requires manual adjustment of the emitted light. By simply pressing a button twice, the sensor reliably learns the switching threshold, even under challenging lighting conditions such as reflections or incident light saturation. This makes machine setup considerably faster and ensures stable detection of shiny, transparent, or very small components, providing reliable performance even in demanding industrial environments.

The FX-250 stands out with its extremely compact design. Its newly engineered cover requires an opening radius of only 30 millimetres, enabling installation in very restricted spaces and simplifying maintenance without the need to reposition surrounding components. This makes the sensor ideal for modern production machinery where space is limited and accessibility is crucial.


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www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
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