From the editor's desk: How electronics and AI are transforming the battlefield

28 April 2026 Editor's Choice

The current war in Iran has highlighted one critical observation: electronic engineers are shaping the future of defence and in modern warfare, superiority is no longer measured in firepower, but rather in processing power.



Peter Howells, Editor.

This recent conflict has highlighted the extent to which military capability now depends on advanced sensing, secure communications, autonomous systems, and AI-driven decision-making. For engineers, the modern battlespace has become an exciting real-world demonstration of how sophisticated electronic systems can alter the speed, precision, and effectiveness of military operations.

At the heart of this transformation lies the ability to collect, process, and distribute information rapidly. Modern defence platforms rely on integrated networks of sensors, radar systems, and satellite communications to build a real-time picture of the battlefield. Surveillance and reconnaissance systems provide commanders with immediate access to situational data, allowing decisions to be made faster and with greater confidence.

AI as the decision maker

Adding a new and powerful layer to modern electronic infrastructure is artificial intelligence. The volume of data generated in a conflict zone far exceeds what human operators can analyse in real time. AI systems are increasingly being used to process surveillance imagery, identify potential threats, and even prioritise targets and support tactical planning. This added intelligence layer dramatically shortens the decision cycle.

Tasks that once required teams of analysts can now be completed in seconds by AI-assisted systems. Machine learning algorithms can detect patterns in surveillance data and recognise anomalies in the data much faster than traditional methods. In environments where response time is critical, these capabilities can significantly improve operational effectiveness.

Autonomy and AI

One of the clearest examples of this convergence between electronics and AI is the rapid evolution of unmanned aerial systems. Modern drones integrate navigational electronics, onboard sensors, wireless communications, and AI-based image processing into highly capable and compact platforms. These systems can conduct reconnaissance missions, track moving targets, and in some cases operate with significant autonomy.

The current availability of compact sensors, powerful processors, and reliable RF modules have made sophisticated autonomous systems more accessible than ever before. Capabilities once limited to the world’s largest military powers are increasingly within reach of smaller nations and this has been seen in the current conflict. This shift has fundamentally changed the dynamics of conflict.

Greater vulnerabilities

Greater dependence on electronics has also created new vulnerabilities. Electronic warfare has become a critical battleground in its own right. Communications links can be jammed, GPS signals spoofed or turned off, and data networks disrupted. Cyberattacks can target command infrastructure, and deceptive signals can mislead autonomous systems. Resilience becomes critical as military platforms become more digitally connected.

Designing for resilience places new emphasis on secure design, redundancy, and electronic protection measures. Engineers developing these systems must consider not only performance but also the ability to survive under hostile conditions. Robust cybersecurity, fault tolerance, and resistance to interference are no longer optional features but essential design requirements.

What is clear is that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by advances in electronics and intelligent systems. Warfare is progressively becoming less about who has the strongest manned military force and more about who has the more powerful autonomous systems.

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing





