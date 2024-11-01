Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: How electronics and AI are transforming the battlefield

28 April 2026 Editor's Choice

The current war in Iran has highlighted one critical observation: electronic engineers are shaping the future of defence and in modern warfare, superiority is no longer measured in firepower, but rather in processing power.


Peter Howells, Editor.

This recent conflict has highlighted the extent to which military capability now depends on advanced sensing, secure communications, autonomous systems, and AI-driven decision-making. For engineers, the modern battlespace has become an exciting real-world demonstration of how sophisticated electronic systems can alter the speed, precision, and effectiveness of military operations.

At the heart of this transformation lies the ability to collect, process, and distribute information rapidly. Modern defence platforms rely on integrated networks of sensors, radar systems, and satellite communications to build a real-time picture of the battlefield. Surveillance and reconnaissance systems provide commanders with immediate access to situational data, allowing decisions to be made faster and with greater confidence.

AI as the decision maker

Adding a new and powerful layer to modern electronic infrastructure is artificial intelligence. The volume of data generated in a conflict zone far exceeds what human operators can analyse in real time. AI systems are increasingly being used to process surveillance imagery, identify potential threats, and even prioritise targets and support tactical planning. This added intelligence layer dramatically shortens the decision cycle.

Tasks that once required teams of analysts can now be completed in seconds by AI-assisted systems. Machine learning algorithms can detect patterns in surveillance data and recognise anomalies in the data much faster than traditional methods. In environments where response time is critical, these capabilities can significantly improve operational effectiveness.

Autonomy and AI

One of the clearest examples of this convergence between electronics and AI is the rapid evolution of unmanned aerial systems. Modern drones integrate navigational electronics, onboard sensors, wireless communications, and AI-based image processing into highly capable and compact platforms. These systems can conduct reconnaissance missions, track moving targets, and in some cases operate with significant autonomy.

The current availability of compact sensors, powerful processors, and reliable RF modules have made sophisticated autonomous systems more accessible than ever before. Capabilities once limited to the world’s largest military powers are increasingly within reach of smaller nations and this has been seen in the current conflict. This shift has fundamentally changed the dynamics of conflict.

Greater vulnerabilities

Greater dependence on electronics has also created new vulnerabilities. Electronic warfare has become a critical battleground in its own right. Communications links can be jammed, GPS signals spoofed or turned off, and data networks disrupted. Cyberattacks can target command infrastructure, and deceptive signals can mislead autonomous systems. Resilience becomes critical as military platforms become more digitally connected.

Designing for resilience places new emphasis on secure design, redundancy, and electronic protection measures. Engineers developing these systems must consider not only performance but also the ability to survive under hostile conditions. Robust cybersecurity, fault tolerance, and resistance to interference are no longer optional features but essential design requirements.

What is clear is that future conflicts will increasingly be shaped by advances in electronics and intelligent systems. Warfare is progressively becoming less about who has the strongest manned military force and more about who has the more powerful autonomous systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Designing with PCIe
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection
PCI Express has become the backbone of modern high-performance systems with each new generation promising higher bandwidth, but that performance comes with a cost.

Read more...
Understanding two key tools for cleaner serial data
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Understanding how pre-emphasis and equalisation works, and when to use one over the other, is critical when designing reliable high-speed systems.

Read more...
Connected without limits: An engineering perspective on Altron Arrow’s wireless ecosystem
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Design Automation
Wireless connectivity is no longer a supporting technology, but rather, a core design consideration that underpins modern electronic systems across industries.

Read more...
Telemetry powering South Africa’s industry
Interlynx-SA Editor's Choice
As South Africa’s economy evolves, industries are under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency and cut costs. Telemetry is becoming a vital component of industrial strategy, allowing companies to harness real-time data to optimise processes and reduce waste.

Read more...
AI-controlled swarms: Algorithmic warfare
Technews Publishing AI & ML
The rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), ranging from hobbyist quadcopters to sophisticated munitions-carrying military drones, has fundamentally altered the security landscape and come to the fore with the current war in the Middle East.

Read more...
Engineering in a world that cannot assume connectivity
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice News
Across industrial automation, networking, and defence systems, engineers are rediscovering the importance of resilience and autonomy in an increasingly connected world.

Read more...
Designing IoT devices for deterministic LPWAN environments
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on Ultra Narrow Band communication technology, the Sigfox network focuses on low power, wide area M2M connectivity rather than maximising data throughput.

Read more...
Driving excellence in electronics manufacturing
Jemstech Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Jemstech’s reputation for disciplined execution and client-focused service has earned it strong loyalty from companies operating in demanding industries.

Read more...
In sync with the line
Testerion Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In modern SMT lines, stencil printing must meet two requirements at the same time: it has to ensure a reproducible solder paste volume, while adhering to the specified line cycle time.

Read more...
Resilient navigation in warfare: The role of non-GNSS
Etion Create Editor's Choice
Alternative navigation methods are essential for maintaining operational capability when satellite signals are unreliable or unavailable.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved